It’s Time To Stop Sleeping On Bravo’s Summer House

Still, Summer House is not without its problems. Like many other Bravo series, the show isn't super diverse. Danielle Olivera and Amit Neuman were the only only people of color living in the house; Neuman has since been replaced by two other white men, and Rivera has been downgraded to a friend this season. Its lack of diversity could be blamed on its premise — though I'm quite certain you could find some Black and brown people partying in the Hamptons — but it also speaks to a problem that Bravo has been trying to solve for quite some time. The network has ramped up its lineup with new series starring people from various cultural backgrounds, jumping off the success of Shahs of Sunset and The Real Housewives of Atlanta to produce series like Mexican Dynasties and the upcoming Family Karma . Obviously, it's not perfect, but we're getting there representation-wise.