This Beauty Subscription Is Full Of Cult-Favorite Products That Constantly Sell Out

When you’re in the market for a new daily moisturizer or seeking out a root-boosting salt spray, the best recommendations often come from your closest friends. They remember when your face turned tomato red after you slightly overdid the retinol cream and needed a soothing, sensitive-skin option. They know your tendency to laugh-cry at just about every single passing joke, meaning waterproof mascara is safest. Simply put, they just get you — and your beauty bag continues to thrive because of it.