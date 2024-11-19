Does The Perfect Beauty Gift Exist? Yes — I Found It.

This is how it works: You can send a three-, six-, or 12-month subscription of two different kinds of boxes. There’s Glam Bag ($50 for three months, $95 for six, and $180 for 12), which boasts five deluxe-size samples all housed in a makeup bag — perfect for the girly who’s all about experimenting with new beauty trends (or in my case, my friend Mariya who never fails to show up to our dinners with a new eye look). Then there’s BoxyCharm ($100 for three months, $190 for six, and $360 for 12) that comes with five full-size products from cult-favorite brands — perfect for anyone who loves beauty (like my beauty editor friend Marianne whose apartment essentially doubles as a giant beauty closet).