I partially surrendered by trying my hand at faux locs — a non-committal alternative to locs which have been popular for some time now — before eventually doing my own crochet locs and falling in love with my looks all over again. As much as I love locs, I’m just too restless to opt for a permanent hairstyle right now so I’m always on the lookout for new ways to switch up my style. So when I saw invisible locs pop up on the hair scene in November, I knew I had to have it. With over 90 million views on TikTok alone, the app is filled with ladies entering the seats of talented hairstylists like @IamVeronicaC and @IamDejaJanee , or people like @jasminedyonna2 learning to do the style at home through trial and error. #Invisiblelocs quickly gained traction in the US but although it’s taking some time for its popularity to reach the UK, I found a hairstylist in London who could get the job done so I ran to get myself some invisible locs.