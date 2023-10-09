7:15 a.m. — I get up. I shower, brush and floss my teeth, and scrunch my hair with curl cream. I put on Athleta quick dry pants, a white tank, and a raincoat. Hopefully my ride doesn't kick up a lot of mud so I have a streak up my back.



8:15 a.m. — I ride my bike to the chiropractor where I lie on the traction table for 10 minutes and then get my adjustment. I use my insurance. $11



9 a.m. — I finally get to work and I'm a little damp and a little dirty but not too bad. I call my sister and chat with her while I eat breakfast and go through emails from last night and this morning. I have two meetings at 10 so I pick what I deem to be the most important and attend that one. I do some work to get me to lunch. Lunch is a carnitas burrito from Trader Joe's along with a pudding cup and Diet Coke. Then I settle in with spreadsheets for the next couple of hours.



2:30 p.m. — Last meeting of the day. After, I finish up getting organized and leave around 4. I get home and change into pajamas. I grab a Curious Elixir mocktail and my book so I can finally finish.



6 p.m. — Dinner is adobo chicken mac and cheese from CookUnity and a caffeine-free Diet Coke. I eat and watch a few episodes of Yellowstone. Everyone says it's so good but I'm having a lot of trouble staying with this one. I have a Trader Joe's Hold the Cone to cap off a super exciting night! I get ready for bed early. I empty the litter box, take my supplements and nose spray, brush my teeth, wash my face, put on my night creams and Vegamour hair serum, and get in bed. I turn on Bones and fall asleep by 10.



Daily Total: $11