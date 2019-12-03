When Rachel Raquel was a kid, she swore she’d never dye her hair. Like most of us, she realized as she grew up that we don’t always keep those promises. “As I’ve transformed my hair throughout the years, I end up feeling more and more like myself,” says Raquel. “When my hair is looking good, I feel better than anything.
In the latest episode of Hair Me Out, Raquel, a musical performer in L.A., goes to The Benjamin salon to dye her light brown hair a rich shade of inky black. “I think ink-black [hair] will give me more confidence on stage when I’m performing,” she says. Raquel, who also has a perm, opted for shaggy bangs to pair with her fresh new color.
Her final look, which Raquel describes as fun and edgy, is one to see for yourself. Click play to check out her transformation.
