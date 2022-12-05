Influencers With Tribal Marks Share The Beauty Of Their Scars

Most of what I know about tribal marks is what my mother told me. [Tribal marks] are a tradition in Idimarun, where I come from. All nine of my paternal uncles and aunties are marked as a way of identifying people in the family. Although when I was born, my mother pleaded against it. Unfortunately, traditionally, the Yoruba culture disregards a woman’s opinions in the family, so my father, the head of the family, saw nothing wrong and approved of it. After that, the practice in my immediate family ended with me. The other children except the firsts were the only ones marked – and I am the first child of my mother.