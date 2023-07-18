This Clean Skin-Care Brand Is On Sale For R29 Readers Only

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at Indie Lee with our promo code REFINERY29, now through July 24.
If you didn't get your on-sale beauty fix during the recent shopping holidays (hello, Fourth of July and Prime Day) or your fave sets keep selling out at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, you'll be happy to know there's an ultra-exclusive skin-care sale just for R29 readers. Indie Lee, the clean skin-care brand with powerhouse ingredients that work, is giving Refinery29 readers 20% off sitewide with the promo code REFINERY29 from now through July 24. Whether your self-care routine needs a new cleanser or toner, or you're already an Indie Lee fan, keep on scrolling to see what bestsellers we recommend adding to cart before this supersale is done.
This isn't any ordinary cleanser — the Indie Lee Brightening Cleanser acts as a three-in-one: cleanser, makeup remover, and mask. Ingredients like strawberry seed oil, wheat protein, and tomato extracts will leave your skin glowy and ultra-soft.
This moisturizing, antioxidant-rich toner promises to refresh and gently exfoliate your skin with its featured ingredients: CoQ-10, aloe vera, cucumber, and papaya.
Indie Lee's Squalane Facial Oil is exactly that — 100% squalane oil, which plumbs, hydrates, nourishes, and evens out the skin's texture. Plus, while it's an oil, it's not greasy, so it's perfect for all skin types.
This cream — made from Rambutan (a natural Retinol alternative), paracress extract, orange milk tree extract, and squalane — promises to improve fine lines, moisture barrier, and other signs of aging.
Looking for an eye cream that truly does it all? This one combines tiger grass, apple stem cells, paracress extracts, seaweed extract, and licorice root to leave your under eyes smoother and brighter.
All the exfoliation without all the irritation? Yes, that's exactly what the Indie Lee AHA Exfoliating Solution promises with its blend of 15% AHA (made up of lactic acid and glycolic acid), niacinamide, cucumber, chamomile, and aloe vera.
