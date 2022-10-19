Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

There were no direct conversations about money growing up. My parents vehemently believed that money was meant to be saved, not spent, so what was there to talk about? My mother in particular was very rigid about saving as much as possible. If spending money could not be avoided, she chose the cheapest possible option, whether that was for food, clothing, gifts, etc. When I was seven years old, she took me to the bank to open a savings account and that's where Christmas and birthday money was deposited. That was pretty much the extent of my financial education.