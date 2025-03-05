Ilona Maher On Her Game Day Glam & Go-To Sunscreen (It’s Only $10)

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Even through Zoom, Ilona Maher’s presence radiates through my MacBook screen. After all, it’s not every day I get to chat with an Olympian who boasts a massive online following (4.9 million followers on Instagram and 3.5 million on TikTok, and is fresh off an epic run on Dancing With The Stars. If all of that wasn’t enough, Maher is also the newest face — and body — of Coppertone’s Sport sunscreen.
Now, if you grew up in the US, chances are you grew up with Coppertone. The iconic sunscreen brand was a staple in my house for its high performance and accessible price point. The Sport range is formulated to withstand sweat, heat, and water, offering broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection during beach days, vacations, and, you know, crushing it on a rugby pitch.
“If you look in my rugby locker, you'll see the Coppertone Sport spray,” Maher tells Refinery29. “I have a very cool and different job in that I'm out in the sun sweating and running for three hours a day — and that means a lot of sun exposure.” As we know, sun damage is cumulative and irreversible — but also preventable. Safe practices like daily sunscreen (including reapplication!) are important, and Maher is quick to praise Coppertone’s formulas for their convenience and ease of use. “When I have my jersey and shorts on, I’ll throw it on,” she shares. “You'll see me a minute before the whistle because we’ve got to get ready to warm up — and I'm applying my Coppertone.”
The athlete and activist embodies strength and femininity on and off the field and is open about how important beauty is in her life. “I feel beautiful when I play rugby,” she says. “That's why I put lipstick on when I play.” (Her go-to is Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Self Starter, $10.99.) On game day, her other getting-ready essentials include Tarte tubing mascara, Maybelline brow gel, and occasionally, a slicked-back pony with hairspray or a gel stick. “[Wearing makeup during games] doesn't take away from my ability or who I am as a woman,” Maher says. “I love feeling good about myself. I think it makes me a better person and a better player in some ways.”
“
“If people can see that I find myself, and my strong body, beautiful, hopefully they can see it in themselves as well."
Ilona maher
”
Keep reading our latest Power Diaries to see how Maher embodies power and stays strong.
I feel most powerful when…
I’m lifting weights.
Power to me means…
Feeling unstoppable.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
Connect with family and friends.
What’s your power anthem?
I like “White Flag” by Joseph.
Who is your power icon?
The women around me: My teammates, my sisters.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
I put on lipstick.
@ilonamaher INTRODUCING THE NEWEST COPPERTONE GIRL: ME! ☀️ Here’s a sneak peek at what I’ve been up to with @Coppertone USA – stay tuned, I can’t wait for you to see everything we have in store. #UnbeatablePerformance #ad ♬ original sound - Ilona Maher
