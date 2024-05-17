Ilia’s Lip Sketch Pencil Has Replaced My Liner-Lipstick Combo

“I’ve never been much of a lipstick person — I just can’t stand the feeling of dry, super-matte finishes or having to reapply constantly if I’m eating or drinking. Like my lovely colleague Kate, I do a lip liner and balm combo most days and call it a day. However, when I saw Ilia’s new Lip Sketch pencils, I was intrigued; they weren’t trying to be lipstick, and I appreciated that. Right off the bat, I gravitated towards Earthen, a gorgeous rosy brown that instantly woke up my olive skin. The smooth formula and chubby crayon-like shape made it super easy to apply, and I love that it added a wash of color (it’s not as pigmented as lipstick, which I actually like since it didn’t look as intense) but felt weightless at the same time. This is soft girl lipstick, and I for one couldn’t be more here for it.” — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Writer