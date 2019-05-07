Skip navigation!
Michelle Obama Just Wore Christopher John Rogers
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Lena Waithe's Met Gala Jacket Spells "Invented" Differently For a...
Channing Hargrove
May 7, 2019
TV Shows
About That Kennedy Reference In
Dead To Me
— The "So Hot, So Sad"...
Alejandra Salazar
May 4, 2019
Fashion
Michelle Obama Wore a Local Danish Designer in Copenhagen, as Great First Ladies...
Channing Hargrove
Apr 11, 2019
US News
Rosario Dawson Is Dating Cory Booker — What Does It Mean For The ...
At long last, Rosario Dawson has appeared to confirm what people have been speculating about for months: Yes, she and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker are
by
Sara Hendricks
Fashion
Michelle Obama Glittered On The Grammys Stage In A Sachin & Babi ...
Michelle Obama is living her best life two years after leaving the White House. It's refreshing to see our former FLOTUS, The Civilian, finally relax
by
Channing Hargrove
US News
Louisiana Shooter Kills Ex-Girlfriend & Family, Captured In Virginia
The man accused of perpetrating one of the deadliest incidents of domestic violence in recent history, leaving five dead in a Louisiana shooting, was
by
Anna Millard
royal wedding
There’s Going To Be A Royal Wedding in 2019 — & It’s Identical To...
St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle has been booked up all year with Royal Weddings. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ceremony in May was the event of
by
Sarah Midkiff
Fashion
Michelle Obama’s Post-White House Fashion Is Proof Of How Liberat...
While Michelle Obama’s entire Becoming book tour has been a delightful spectacle of fashion-forward outfits (Cushnie! Pyer Moss! Givenchy!), the former
by
Channing Hargrove
News
Michelle Obama's Book Tour Will Continue In 2019
There's no stopping Michelle Obama now. The former first lady, whose memoir Becoming quickly rose to be the most sold hardcover book of 2018, is
by
Andrea González-R...
News
Why People Are Naming Their Babies Ivanka & Melania
Well this we did not expect. More parents are naming their babies after the first lady and first daughter, with "Ivanka" having surged in popularity by
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Work & Money
The Google Logo Is Grayed Out In Honor of George H.W. Bush
George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, passed away on November 30. And today, December 5, the Google logo has been grayed out in his
by
Ludmila Leiva
News
Ivanka & Jared's Body Language Is Starting To Resemble Melan...
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were on the road this past weekend, first in Argentina at the G20 summit and then in Mexico celebrating the inauguration of
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Ivanka Trump's Emoji Use, Analyzed
Over the years, Ivanka Trump has changed the way she speaks, her body language around husband Jared Kushner, and even the capitalization of certain words,
by
Natalie Gontcharova
US News
How Ivanka Has Changed The Way She Speaks Over The Years — & What...
Ivanka Trump has been in the media for as long as we can remember. (She even appeared on the cover of my very first Seventeen magazine back in 1997.) If
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Ivanka Has Started Tweeting Just Like Her Dad — & It Means More T...
Ivanka Trump's tweets used to have the veneer of normality, despite the highly not normal premise of her being a senior White House advisor in the first
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Entertainment
Diddy Breaks His Silence On Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter's Death
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs has responded to the news of ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s death with a video tribute reflecting on some of their happiest
by
Sarah Midkiff
Fashion
Queen Elizabeth Just Made Ralph Lauren A Knight
Now we have concrete proof Queen Elizabeth II knows the power of fashion. Earlier this summer, we speculated the meaning behind the brooches Princes
by
Channing Hargrove
News
Michelle Obama Says She'll Never Forgive Trump's Racist...
In her forthcoming memoir Becoming, Michelle Obama doesn't hold back when discussing how she believes President Donald Trump has put her family at risk by
by
Natalie Gontcharova
TV Shows
Kenan Thompson Responds To Pete Davidson's Controversial
Pete Davidson was at it again on Saturday Night Live. While he mostly stayed away from jokes about his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande after she appeared to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Spirit
The Synagogue Shooting Is A Turning Point For American Jews: We A...
Sarah Seltzer is a writer, a Jew, and a mother. The opinions expressed here are her own. Fear is instilled in American Jewish children early, whether
by
Sarah M. Seltzer
News
Did Meghan Markle Just Make Her Most Political Speech Yet As A Ro...
One thing that separates us mere mortals from the royals is that we’re allowed to talk about politics, which lets us gawk at fiery Facebook posts from
by
Meagan Fredette
Entertainment News
Ntozake Shange, Playwright Of
For Colored Girls
& Poet, ...
Playwright, author, and poet Ntozake Shange, has died at the age of 70. She is best known for writing For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When
by
Alexis Reliford
News
Jared Kushner's Remarks About His Relationship With Ivanka T...
Jared Kushner got candid about his relationship with Ivanka Trump in a recent political forum held by CNN. In an interview with CNN political commentator
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
Trump Should Be Worried About These White House Ghosts Coming Out...
The White House is more than just the place our president lives and works; it’s where most of the major political moments in American history have
by
Sara Hendricks
Pop Culture
Ariana Grande Broke Her Social Media Silence For This Important M...
These days, the news frequently makes us feel like we have no tears left to cry. Between suspicious purgings of voter rolls, devastating natural
by
Meagan Fredette
People
Kim K Is Riding Kanye's Endorsements Of Trump As Far As They...
While Kanye West’s Donald Trump-antics have mostly left Kim Kardashian West shaking her head, the reality TV star and entrepreneur admits that they do
by
Alexis Reliford
News
What Donald & Ivanka Trump's Body Language Reveals About The...
A lot has been written about the relationship between Ivanka Trump and her father. Her siblings Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany all openly admitted that
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
Ivanka & Tiffany Trump's Body Language Together Is VERY Reve...
Ivanka and Tiffany Trump have a unique relationship. The half-sisters are 12 years apart (Ivanka is about to turn 37 and Tiffany just turned 25). Tiffany
by
Natalie Gontcharova
Politics
Taylor Swift Told Her 112 Million Followers To Register To Vote —...
Like an animatronic snake, Taylor Swift has shed her apolitical skin and announced her support for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections. And while
by
Natalie Gontcharova
News
The Body Language Behind Melania Trump's "Most Bullied Perso...
Melania Trump's exclusive interview with ABC World News Tonight, which took place during her four-nation Africa tour, aired Friday night. In it, she
by
Natalie Gontcharova
