What If My Love Language Is All Of Them?

My quiz results were quality time in the top spot with eight counts, receiving gifts had seven, words of affirmation had six, physical touch had five, and acts of service had four. Safe to say, there wasn’t much in it. Interestingly, I took the online quiz a few days later and quality time came out on top again — but I’m not sold by the idea that quality time is my primary way of expressing love. It’s not that it’s unimportant to me — it’s hugely important. But so are all the other love languages. I feel these quizzes are much less about the answers, and much more about how easily you can fill in the questions. I had to put something each time, so I did — but I was torn between the two options for nearly every question. It never felt right to elevate one mode of showing love above another. I want to give equal weight to all of them.