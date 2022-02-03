So, How’s It Really: I Wore A Bird On My Head Like Carrie Bradshaw

When I returned to Feather after the holiday season, I decided to give her another chance, because how bad could it be? January lasted for about 8,000 years. It's the coldest it’s been in New York in a very long time. I got some horrific news via a public platform, and I nearly lit my apartment on fire because one of my candles shattered spontaneously. But I did allow her to be seen and witnessed. Again, Feather didn’t do these things directly, but it’s either a curse, bad luck, or a foreign agent operating against my best goals. Literally: On my last wear, the ribbon keeping Feather attached to her headband began to unravel and the metal dug into the space behind my ears. I thought that was too much of an obvious metaphor, honestly. If I wrote that in one of my playwriting courses, my professor would say, “Show, Amanda. Don’t tell.”