“Enough with the hygiene Olympics, okay! We get it you’re clean!” urged TikTok creator Ciearra Tati last month. “Why do I have to take seven showers? Why do I have to have two pairs of panties with me at all times to change? Why is it that I am not allowed to keep my toothbrush in the bathroom…” she asked in a video that now has more than 1.4 million views . Judging by the hundreds of comments she received, many agree that there is an impossibly high standard of cleanliness and personal hygiene currently being touted across social media. Black creators in the #cleantok and beauty space are seemingly at the center of what many have dubbed the “Hygiene Olympics” where there is an undercurrent of judgment when it comes to sharing tips, advice, and rules for staying clean, hygienic and well, less musty. And the goalposts for what’s considered an acceptable level of hygiene appear to always be moving — from using three separate towels after you shower and seven wash rags to not keeping your toothbrush in the bathroom disinfecting hotel rooms from top to bottom before sleeping and excessive douching routines. Videos and social media posts by Black creators purporting these tips are regularly accused of being performative, whereas others have identified the deep-rooted role culture, traditions, and history play in the need to prove just how clean we are — spanning back to slavery and colonialism. When did hygiene tips become so competitive online? And why are Black folk winning?