Salary Story: I Went From Wanting To Teach To Making $140,000 A Year

Age: 30

Location: New York, New York

Current industry and job title: Human Resources, Manager, Administration

Current salary: $140,000

Number of years employed since school or university: 10

Starting salary: $10/hour

Biggest salary jump: From $14,400 per year (I was in a program that gave me a monthly stipend for living expenses — rent was included in the program) to $55,000 per year. I had quit the program when I realized teaching was not for me and wanted to move into the city. I got an assistant job at an investment bank. It was my first real corporate job. I had zero idea what I was getting into. I was 24 years old.