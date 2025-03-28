Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

It was always expected in my household that some sort of college was the next step after high school. It never seemed like an option not to. I had a 529 college savings account — after my parents’ divorce, my mom put all of my dad’s child support payments in it. My grandparents would make a payment every year, too. When it was time for me to go to school, I had about $50,000 in the account. I went to community college out of high school for two years, then to a state school, so I ended up using only about $25,00 all in. The rest of it went to my younger sister who is in college now.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mom and stepdad are both teachers who are very frugal and don’t prioritize having super-nice things. They go camping for most vacations, drive reasonable cars, make meals at home usually, and overall don’t spend a lot. Conversations with them were limited, but they always seemed to center around a “save more, don’t splurge often” mentality. My stepmom and dad are very different: They spend a ton on travel, eating out, and other experiences. They always lease newer/nicer cars and live a more extravagant lifestyle. Again, limited conversations regarding finances directly, but the mentality in that house is/was enjoy life and spend if you have it. I grew up getting to see two different lifestyles and I credit the way I spend now to picking and choosing the parts of both sides that I liked.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a summer camp counselor at our church summer camp. I got it for fun and to have some spending money. I also babysat a lot of my younger sisters’ friends throughout the years when I was in community college.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I never worried about not having enough money, but I did always want to have things and go places that required more money than we had.



Do you worry about money now?

I worry about my relationship with money sometimes. I worry I relate my net worth to my overall life success too often. I sometimes get wrapped up in the type of lifestyle I see that I want, rather than what is making me happy in the moment. I do the classic thing of slipping into the “When I have this item, I will be perfectly happy” mindset. I also have struggled with lifestyle creep over the years but lately feel very aligned with the money choices I make.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I was self-sufficient right after graduating college. I started my first full-time HR position the day after I graduated college. I remained on parents’ benefits until 26 and phone and car insurance until 27.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I received around $800 in bonds from a late family member around the time of my college graduation. I also had my full college tuition and rent at the time paid for.