We Tried Huda Beauty’s Ube Makeup Collection — & We Have Thoughts

“I hate how most blush shades look on my light olive skin. Pink makes me appear too ruddy-cheeked and peach tones just look off, so I have to admit that I had quite low expectations of Huda Beauty’s new Ube Cream Blush Filter. I mean, it’s lilac! In fact, I was convinced I’d try it once and relegate it to the bottom of my makeup bag. How wrong I was! This is probably the only blush shade I’ve ever truly loved on my skin. I think it makes my face look alive — and that’s no mean feat considering that it’s the height of winter, I haven’t seen the sun in months, and I have a vitamin D deficiency. Three little dots was all I needed to create this pretty pastel veil of color but you can dial it up or down depending on whether you’re feeling something subtle or bold that day. It blends like a dream, too: I used a flat foundation brush to pat it into my cheeks for a skin-like finish and it took all of a few seconds — no streaks, no craters in my foundation base.