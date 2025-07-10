Compared to similar pen liners, 1ml does feel quite scant. I asked Ahmed whether this is normal for lip liner pens. “In theory, 1ml may contain enough pigment for hundreds of applications when the formula is thin — like CoverGirl’s,” she tells me. Thicker formulas like Huda Beauty’s, however, would likely have fewer applications: “This is because they don’t distribute as easily as their thinner counterparts,” says Ahmed. But there are merits to a thicker formula: “It’s more concentrated, so there’s less swiping back and forth, and less of a need for reapplication.” Lartey adds that as a beauty consumer, she wants her lip liners to contain a reasonable amount of product that allows her to get enough use out of them without the formula going bad. “With that in mind — and with moderate use and correct storage — I do think 1ml is fair,” she says.