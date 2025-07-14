Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Totally. Where I’m from, going to college is just what you do if you’re middle class or up, it’s basically non-negotiable. Both of my parents have university degrees, so higher education was always the default plan.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?

We never really talked about money in my family, it just wasn’t a thing. I knew my dad had a good job, and even though we were upper-middle class, wasting money was a big no-no.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first real job was right after college: I worked in the marketing department of a newspaper.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I never really worried about money growing up. Like I mentioned, we were upper-middle class. I went to private school, we had someone who helped around the house, and we traveled abroad at least once a year (plus vacations within the country, too). It was a very comfortable life, and for a long time, I assumed that was just… Normal.



Do you worry about money now?

I definitely worry about money, not so much the day-to-day stuff like food or bills, but more the long-term picture. I had to leave my country years ago due to political, economic, and social chaos, and came to Mexico (legally) so I’m way behind on retirement savings for a person my age. Also, a couple of years ago, the government basically wiped out my parents’ pension: one day it was there, the next it wasn’t. That was their only income, so they moved in with me “temporarily”... And it’s been two years. Then my brother moved in, too. So yeah… I became the main breadwinner. I cover 100% of our rent and household expenses, and my brother helps with food. Why? 1) I haven’t had the guts to ask my brother to contribute more. 2) My parents weren’t renting out an apartment they own in another country that could’ve brought in some income, partly because they were overwhelmed, partly because (if I’m being honest) they were just kind of lazy about it. They finally did it, and it looks like my dad might land a decent business deal soon, so I’m cautiously hopeful that things will shift. But for now it’s me.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

To be honest, up until a few years ago, my parents were still helping me financially. If there was something I really wanted and couldn’t afford, like a trip or a car, they’d step in and cover it, or give me the down payment.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents paid for my entire college education, including housing, which is pretty normal where I’m from. They also gave me my first two cars (the first one was my mom’s, the second one they actually bought for me), and when I moved abroad, they helped with the down payment on the car I got here. Like I mentioned, they’d also pitch in whenever there was something I really wanted but couldn’t afford. I was extremely lucky (and I knew it).

