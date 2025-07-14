A Week In Mexico City On A $74,181 Salary
Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: an HR comms manager who makes $74,181 per year and who spends some of her money this week on clothes (future her will handle it, with style.)
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Editor’s Note: All prices converted to US dollars using Google and correct at time of writing.
Occupation: HR comms manager
Industry: Consumer products
Age: 42
Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Salary: $74,181 + bonus ($17,391.21 this year), plus earnings bonus ($3,563.32 this year)
Assets: HYSA: $12,173; retirement savings: $40,287.
Debt: $0
Paycheck Amount (Monthly): $4,238.14
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing Costs: Rent: $883.24 for a three-bed, three-bath apartment and $101 for a parking spot in a parking garage.
Internet: $46.76
Utilities & Streaming: $25.88 (HBO and Netflix for me, Spanish Atresmedia for my mom).
Cell Phone: $42.08 (family plan for me, my mom and my dad).
Therapy: $110 (approx).
Home Cleaning: $78.11 (approximately $20.83 per day and she comes every Thursday).
Family Spotify: $8.80
Apple Storage: $2.55
Gym App: $130.19
NYT: $8.70
Big Salad Substack: $5.73
Charity: $46.87
Amazon Prime: $46.82 (annually).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Totally. Where I’m from, going to college is just what you do if you’re middle class or up, it’s basically non-negotiable. Both of my parents have university degrees, so higher education was always the default plan.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s) educate you about finances?
We never really talked about money in my family, it just wasn’t a thing. I knew my dad had a good job, and even though we were upper-middle class, wasting money was a big no-no.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first real job was right after college: I worked in the marketing department of a newspaper.
Did you worry about money growing up?
I never really worried about money growing up. Like I mentioned, we were upper-middle class. I went to private school, we had someone who helped around the house, and we traveled abroad at least once a year (plus vacations within the country, too). It was a very comfortable life, and for a long time, I assumed that was just… Normal.
Do you worry about money now?
I definitely worry about money, not so much the day-to-day stuff like food or bills, but more the long-term picture. I had to leave my country years ago due to political, economic, and social chaos, and came to Mexico (legally) so I’m way behind on retirement savings for a person my age. Also, a couple of years ago, the government basically wiped out my parents’ pension: one day it was there, the next it wasn’t. That was their only income, so they moved in with me “temporarily”... And it’s been two years. Then my brother moved in, too. So yeah… I became the main breadwinner. I cover 100% of our rent and household expenses, and my brother helps with food. Why? 1) I haven’t had the guts to ask my brother to contribute more. 2) My parents weren’t renting out an apartment they own in another country that could’ve brought in some income, partly because they were overwhelmed, partly because (if I’m being honest) they were just kind of lazy about it. They finally did it, and it looks like my dad might land a decent business deal soon, so I’m cautiously hopeful that things will shift. But for now it’s me.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
To be honest, up until a few years ago, my parents were still helping me financially. If there was something I really wanted and couldn’t afford, like a trip or a car, they’d step in and cover it, or give me the down payment.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My parents paid for my entire college education, including housing, which is pretty normal where I’m from. They also gave me my first two cars (the first one was my mom’s, the second one they actually bought for me), and when I moved abroad, they helped with the down payment on the car I got here. Like I mentioned, they’d also pitch in whenever there was something I really wanted but couldn’t afford. I was extremely lucky (and I knew it).
Day 1: Tuesday
6:45 a.m. — I wake up and stay in bed a little longer. Lately, almost all my days are home-office days. I was recently moved to the global team, which sounds fancy, but really means it’s just me and my boss (who is in the U.S.), so I only go to the office once or twice a week to socialize and not because I really need to do any work with the people in the Mexico City office.
7:15 a.m. — I do my morning routine, which includes brushing my teeth and applying The Ordinary Multipeptide + Copper Peptides 1%, EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 41, a little loose powder, blush, and Glossier Balm DotCom. I have many flavors, so I change them according to the mood of the day. Today is Birthday Cake. Since I work from home, I wear my usual uniform: loose pants (or mom jeans sometimes) and a comfy T-shirt, which maximizes comfort and minimizes the effort of thinking about what to wear each day.
7:30 a.m. — I take my thyroid medication, which means I have to wait one hour before eating breakfast. My metabolism doesn’t love me too much: sometimes I feel we are like divorced parents raising my body.
8:30 a.m. — Almost every day, I have the same breakfast: a homemade croissant with turkey breast and Gouda cheese, and juice (today it was pineapple). Something strange is that I don’t drink coffee or alcohol: my only vices are Coca-Cola and pan dulce (sweet bread). And I don’t feel bad about that!
12:30 a.m. — I sneak out for a bit to hit the mall that’s a 10-minute walk from my place to return a large Zara order I placed but didn’t like the fit (I ordered three dresses in two different sizes and two pairs of sandals, but I’m going to return all the dresses and keep only one pair of sandals, so I get $381.74 back).
1 p.m. — I go back home to continue working but on the way I stop at the 7-Eleven to buy drinks for this heat wave: a sparkling lemonade for me, Jamaica water for my mom, an Orange Crush for my dad and some treats for my doggies P. and D. (my two rescues who are really the bosses of the house). $4.34
1:30 p.m. — I break for lunch. Lunch is steak, guasacaca (a Venezuelan guacamole-style salsa, but it’s the rebellious party sister, with more seasoning, cilantro, and vinegar), and yuca (a starchy root with a slightly sweet and nutty flavor that tastes delicious with butter and cheese!).
2 p.m. — Back to work all afternoon. Global meetings, communication plans, and me trying to stay engaged on calls, even if I’m only talking to one person.
5 p.m. — I finish work and take a shower because before going to my therapy appointment. I want to stop by a department store that is also close to my house to see if I can find a dress I like.
6:15 p.m. — I have no luck and don’t find any dresses I like, and surprisingly, I leave the store empty-handed! I pay for the parking meter. $0.83
6:30 p.m. — I get to my therapy and talk to my therapist about the shock of meeting my ex-boyfriend’s fiancée (yes, we are friends) via video call and seeing him with her. We lived together for four years (but broke up more than 10 years ago). I always thought of him as the one who got away, but my therapist reminds me that even if he was single and living in the same city as me, we wouldn’t be together, basically because he is a person who complains too much and never sees the bright side of life.
7:30 p.m. — I finish therapy and head straight to dinner with a coworker who just moved to town. We eat delicious and big: kale Caesar salad, Margherita pizza with prosciutto and burrata, and chocolate cake. He pays (which I don’t argue with, as he insists!).
9:30 p.m. — I talk on the phone with my boyfriend: he’s the best person in the world and my favorite, but he lives an hour and a half away, so we don’t spend much time together during the week and mostly see each other on weekends. This setup works very well for us: We stay busy during the week and give each other as much love as possible on the weekends (maybe we have discovered the secret of successful relationships? Only time will tell.). Then I do my nightly routine: cleansing, applying a local treatment for dark spots, and brushing my teeth. Basic, but effective.
Daily Total: $5.17
Day 2: Wednesday
6:45 a.m. — I get out of bed quickly because I have a call with the EMEA and APAC team at 7 a.m. It’s a good thing that today is also a home-office day. I do my morning routine.
8:30 a.m. — Breakfast is the same as yesterday: a croissant with Gouda cheese and turkey breast and juice. Predictable? Yes. Does it work for me, and do I like it? Also, yes.
10 a.m. — One of the advantages of working from home most days is that I can fit beauty appointments in. Today, the lady who does my nails comes to my house and does mani-pedis for both my mom and me (while I work), giving us both a simple manicure and pedicure (no Gelish or nail art). I tip her well. $47.48
1 p.m. — My mom usually cooks lunch, but today, since we got our nails done and the person who helps us with cleaning is coming early this week (she usually comes on Thursdays, but had to switch days), we just order burgers and fries via Uber Eats for my mom, dad, and me. $36.02
2 p.m. — My alarm goes off to take my calcium (I do it every day). A few months ago, a medical checkup flagged low levels, so I take it religiously. I remind our housekeeper of a few things before she gets started, and pay her before I forget. (Just to note: I know it might seem like we don’t pay her much, but the minimum wage in Mexico is 278 pesos a day, and this person earns 500 pesos a day. That means she makes almost 80% more than minimum wage.)
5 p.m. — Sad life update: The two gyms I liked that were very close to my house closed, so I’m taking advantage of a gym-hopping app my job gives us access to, to try different gyms to see if I decide to stay at one but so far I haven’t loved any of them. Today I am going to a restorative yoga class.
7:15 p.m. — I get home and take a shower = my favorite time of the day.
7:30 p.m. — Most days, I have a simple, chill dinner at home with the family. Today, we have pita bread pizzas.
8 p.m. — I talk to my boyfriend for a bit. Truthfully, it sometimes makes me sad that we don’t live closer and don’t see each other as often on the weekdays, but I also enjoy having my weekly routine with friends, exercising, and so on.
9:20 p.m. — Already in bed. I go to sleep early, around 10 p.m. I need at least eight hours of sleep to function properly and not be the worst person ever.
Daily Total: $83.50
Day 3: Thursday
6:45 a.m. — I wake up and do my morning routine. While doing it I see that my sunscreen is about to run out (panic) so I order two bottles of my go-to: EltaMD UV Physical Tinted Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 and a third one to try because I see it’s half the price: Heliocare Mineral Tolerance Fluid, plus two lightbulbs for my salt lamp, which has been off for a few weeks. $113.96
8:30 a.m. — Breakfast today consists of yogurt with granola and dried blueberries. Before I head to work, I finish a post for my weekly blog/newsletter. This week, I’ve been inspired, and this is my second post that I’ve finished. I’m weirdly proud of my creative streak.
9 a.m. — I sit down to work, but it’s a chill day. I have several calls with the team and then I prepare for my 1:1 with my boss this afternoon where I’ll tell her that my compensation hasn’t been reviewed in a while (Read: I basically want to ask her for a raise in a classy, non-desperate way).
1:30 p.m. — Lunch break. It’s my mom’s birthday, so the three of us (my mom, dad, and I) go to a nearby Italian spot. I eat lasagne, my mom has pasta al forno, and my dad gets veal Milanese. We share a focaccia to start, and for dessert, we share a peach tart with avocado ice cream (yes, avocado and it actually worked!). I pick up the tab. $78.04
2:30 p.m. — I go back to work. I have the 1:1 with my boss and make my case. I did well, now all that’s left to do is wait.
5 p.m. — I finish work, and I’m still too full from lunch, so I don’t go to the functional class I had booked through the app. The sunscreens I ordered have arrived.
6 p.m. — For my mom’s birthday gathering tonight, I order a combo of tequeños (a Venezuelan snack: wheat flour dough stick stuffed with cheese and fried… They’re perfect) and some focaccias (yes, foccacias again, but this time stuffed) from a place near the house. Everything is delicious. $101
7 p.m. — The four guests arrive (plus my mom, my dad, my brother, and me), and one of my friends brings the birthday cake that I had already ordered and pre-paid for. The bakery is really close to his house, so he kindly picked it up on his way.
8 p.m. — We eat and sing Happy Birthday to my mom, and she is thrilled. I’m exhausted, but it’s one of those days that fills you up emotionally.
10 p.m. — Already in bed, ready to sleep after doing my evening routine.
Daily Total: $294
Day 4: Friday
6:45 a.m. — The alarm goes off, and I stay in bed with my dogs. It’s really the best way to start the day.
7:30 a.m. — I get up for real and put in a 30-minute workout video from the app (I’m on the seven-day trial). I haven’t really liked any of the new gyms I’ve gone to too much, so I downloaded the app from the studio I was going to and I think I’ll do that at home. Plus it’s significantly cheaper ($31) than what I was paying ($150 for 12 classes) or the app ($129.65). Maybe I’ll invest in a mat and knee cushion, but I’m overthinking like I’m going to buy a car or something.
8:30 a.m. — I shower and eat my croissant for breakfast (duh) and try the sunscreen I got yesterday (Heliocare). It’s a bit more fluid and greasier than Elta’s. I’m not sure if I love it. I’ll have to try it for more days to see how it performs.
9 a.m. — I sit down to work. It’s another quiet day (I can’t believe this week has been so relaxed. I know it won’t last, so I’m enjoying it while I can).
1:30 p.m. — I break for lunch. We’re in full fridge clean-out mode, so everyone eats something different. I eat a fish fillet (from Costco) and reheated Kraft mac and cheese (pro tip: Don’t reheat Kraft mac and cheese. Just don’t).
4:30 p.m. — I finish work and Sirens on Netflix waiting for my boyfriend to arrive.
6:30 p.m. — My boyfriend arrives and tells me we’re having dinner with his cousin to meet her new boyfriend.
8:30 p.m. — We are lucky! The place she chose is just three blocks from my house. It’s a Spanish restaurant, so we share Spanish tapas (ham croquettes, montaditos, patatas bravas, etc). My boyfriend’s cousin has a negroni, my boyfriend a tinto de verano and a beer, the cousin’s boyfriend has two mezcal sours, and I have a non-alcoholic beer. My boyfriend covers dinner, so I feel pampered and full.
Daily Total: $0
Day 5: Saturday
7 a.m. — I wake up super early because my boyfriend has a medical check-up scheduled. I kiss him goodbye, take my thyroid medicine, and fall back asleep with one of my dogs curled up next to me.
8:30 a.m. — Up for real this time to attend a Pilates class I booked at 9 a.m. at a new studio on the fitness app. I really enjoy it! Although truth be told, sometimes Pilates bores me a bit. I think I may visit this new studio again.
10 a.m. — I go home, take a shower, and ask my dad if he wants to make his famous pancakes. He says yes. Woohoo!!!
11 a.m. — My boyfriend arrives from the check-up, and we have breakfast with my parents and brother. Pancakes, bacon, eggs, and orange juice. Pure weekend vibes.
12 p.m. — I wake up from a post-breakfast nap, which, to be honest, is my favorite kind of nap.
3 p.m. — I tell my mom we should go out for lunch (lunch in Mexico is late) to celebrate Mother’s Day (we were going to have lunch on the actual day, but I got one of those weird 24-hour stomach bugs).
4:30 p.m. — We head to an Argentine steakhouse, my mom, dad, boyfriend, the dogs, and I. We share grilled meat, pasta, salad, and chorizo. My mom, dad, and boyfriend share a pitcher of Clericot, and I stick to my one true love: Coca-Cola. Then comes “the moment”: I ask the waiter for the bill, who hands it straight to my boyfriend (what the...?), and when I complain, he tells me that he did it for “caballerosidad” (chivalry — ah, Mexico). I pay the bill for everyone, including tip. $146.81
8 p.m. — My boyfriend, a craft beer enthusiast, asks me if I’ll go with him to a nearby brewery. I love going on those outings with him (even though I don’t drink), so we do. He has two beers and I have a lemonade, and we stay there for hours talking. He pays.
11 p.m. — We arrive at my house. We spend some time together (you know the kind) then go to sleep.
Daily Total: $146.81
Day 6: Sunday
9:30 a.m. — We made brunch plans with friends last night, so my boyfriend and I wake up, get ready, and head out to meet them. I realize halfway there that I forgot to take my thyroid meds (ugh).
11 a.m. — We arrive at the restaurant and have to wait for a bit. After about 15 minutes, they give us a table. My boyfriend gets huevos rotos, while my friend and my friend and I both go for truffled scrambled egg toast with parmesan, and my friend’s husband has toast with barbecue. For dessert, my boyfriend and I share some pancakes, and the others share a chocolate-fried bread that’s more delicious than we’d expected. The check arrives while my boyfriend is in the bathroom, so I cover our portion (including tip). $47.46
1 p.m. — I convince my boyfriend to come shopping with me. I’m looking for summer dresses. Although in CDMX it’s only hot about two months of the year, where he lives, it’s hot all year round, and I’m going to visit him more often now. We go to a luxury department store that has sales on, and I end up buying two dresses (a very colorful one from Farm Rio and a minimalist white one from a Spanish brand) and two blouses from Levi’s. Some of the clothes are discounted and I pay with the store’s credit card so I get an additional 10% off. I also put the purchase on a six-month interest-free plan. $492.28
4 p.m. — My mom has been asking me for days to do a Costco run, and I’ve been ignoring that request out of sheer laziness. I go about every three months because for a household of four it really does make financial sense to shop there every few months. I ask my boyfriend to come with me, and he says yes. While we’re there, I spot a dual-basket air fryer on sale for $85.93. Our current one is used daily and literally has a broken handle. I call my parents to confirm the purchase and add some more essentials to the cart. $291.34
6 p.m. — Back home, we unload everything and I tell my boyfriend I’m starving. We head to a new vegetarian spot that just opened nearby. The vibe is gorgeous (seriously Instagram-worthy), but the menu is pretty limited. We share a mushroom “paté” and a four-cheese pizza. It’s good, not life-changing, but I’d go back for the ambiance. He pays.
7:30 p.m. — I get home and spend at least 30 minutes on the gym’s app trying to figure out what class to take tomorrow. I book a perreo class for Tuesday, but honestly, none of these gyms are doing it for me. I decide to work out tomorrow using the app from my previous gym, and I end up ordering a yoga mat and knee cushion from Amazon, as I’ll still be working out at home for a while. $37.44
8 p.m. — I eat leftover chocolate cake from my mom’s birthday and watch Sirens on Netflix.
9 p.m. — I brush my teeth and do my evening routine, then fall asleep around 9:30 p.m.
Daily Total: 868.52
Day 7: Monday
6:45 a.m. — The alarm goes off, but I stay in bed for a few more minutes, total Monday mood.
7:30 a.m. — Now I wake up for real, take my thyroid medication, and put on a workout video.
8:30 a.m. — I finish exercising. I’m glad the mat is coming because my hardwood floor is pretty slippery for exercise, and I look like Bambi doing lunges.
9 a.m. — I sit down to work. Today being a holiday in the USA, I predict a quiet day.
1:30 p.m. — Indeed, I was right, today is a very quiet day at work. I take a lunch break and we eat “fish and chips”, which basically consists of breaded fish strips that I bought yesterday at Costco, plus fries. I also make myself an almost frappé lemonade because it’s too hot. I know a lot of people find fish and chips a little MEH, but I love it! It’s one of my favorite foods.
4:30 p.m. — I’m still working, and it’s a pretty standard Monday.
6:30 p.m. — The great thing about the gym app is that, in addition to gyms, it offers other services, such as massages. Today, I booked a 30-minute relaxing massage. I arrive at my massage, which is conveniently located near my house, and I thoroughly enjoy it. It is totally worth it. (The massage is “free” with the app and I tip $8 to the therapist.) $8
7:30 p.m. — I go back home and have arepas for dinner with my fam (Venezuelan style, of course) that my dad made.
9:30 p.m. — I do my evening routine and get ready for bed. I end up falling asleep around 10:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $8
The Breakdown
Conclusion
“I definitely spent more than usual this week, but honestly, it makes sense: it was my mom’s birthday (so there were meals, snacks, and cake), I treated my parents and my boyfriend a couple of times, and I bought a things I hadn’t planned on. I also finally got a mat and a cushion for my home workouts, did a Costco run, which I only do every few months but always adds up (you always spend too much there even if you don’t want to), and spent A LOT on clothes this week. So yes, it was a high-spending week. But to be honest, I love to spend! Maybe I don’t spend like this every week, but I do spend too much? I don’t know! Maybe I could be saving more, but I’m not in debt, so I feel that’s good? Oh, being a millennial is really difficult! We feel guilty because we don’t own a home, but also I don’t want to live like a monk. This was a full week, with family, good food, and some small upgrades for myself.
“Tracking my spending was eye-opening, though. Seeing it all laid out makes me realize how quickly purchases add up. But when you’re supporting your family and trying to maintain some quality of life, it’s a balancing act. I’m definitely going to be more mindful going forward, but I’m not about to start denying things that make me happy. Life’s too short, and as long as the bills are paid and I’m not going into debt, I think I’m doing okay.”
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
