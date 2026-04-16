“I Don’t Choose To Bleed, Literally”: 9 Women On Managing Their Periods At Festivals
“We were met with open arms by female festivalgoers at Coachella 2025,” Always brand director Leah Mahoney tells Refinery29 about the previous partnership with Tampax. “First, the strong response to our VIP bathroom trailer highlighted just how much the standard festival restroom experience falls short for women. Second, we saw firsthand that bathrooms are spaces of connection, small acts of kindness, and shared moments, making them, in many ways, sacred spaces of girlhood.”
Always and Secret also held a study, surveying 2,000 U.S. women who attended festivals in the last five years, to find 64% of them said their periods impacted their festival experience, 56% ranked clean bathrooms as their top priority, 52% desired air-conditioned amenities, and 35% planned ahead for sweating throughout the day.
In the name of girlhood, Refinery29 spoke to women who gathered in the Always x Secret Refresh Room for reprieve from the sun… and for the free products, of course, throughout Weekend 1 of Coachella to hear about how they manage their periods at a festival.
Speaking on past festival experiences and a lack of access to clean bathrooms, a resounding number of women had a similar take, calling out tight and dirty porta potties that aren’t suitable for women.
One festivalgoer, Jojo, said: “This is my fifth year camping at Coachella, and my period has happened before. Having to do that in the porta potty, and in the heat too, is the worst.” Meanwhile, Alyssa, who was on her period when we spoke, said: “They’re gross, especially when they’re co-ed bathrooms. If it's Coachella in particular, going all the way back to campus isn’t always an option. And when you do do that, it's a long trek while you're not feeling great.”
Another (unsurprising) widely shared opinion? Every woman we interviewed strongly felt that menstrual products should be “one hundred percent” free in public spaces (as they were at the Refresh Room). But the “pink tax,” which adds extra costs to women’s hygiene products like menstrual products and deodorant, is a very real setback women regularly encounter.
“It makes no sense that we have to pay so much for something that literally everybody goes through,” Jinai explained. “Firsthand experience: I forgot pads for this weekend, so we had to go to Target and I spent like $20 bucks for pads that I’m not going to use for a fat minute.” Festivalgoer Victoria also explained: “At my job, they still make us pay with quarters. And I'm like: ‘Girl, who the hell has quarters?’ I don't even have cash. Everything is cashless.”
And when asked about free period products, Jojo added: “I don't choose to bleed, literally. That's the biggest thing. And men — Don't even get me started, sorry!”
“You know how you are on your period; your symptoms, your side effects. Please prepare for everything that could come and everything that could go wrong,” Destiny suggested. “And then just have fun. Don't let it ruin your experience. We all go through a period and sometimes Mother Nature just isn't on our side timing-wise.”
MaLeah, who was on day three of her period and having a I-hate-my-outfits-but-I-love-my-outfits type of day, explained: “I sweat more when I'm on my period and I always feel like: ‘Ah, do I stink?’” So, she suggested bringing wet wipes and perfume to reapply and shared that she was reaching for Secret’s lime-scented deodorant, “I'm actually going to go put some on right now because I feel sweaty.”
As someone who’s constantly worried about sweating (and sweating off products like lotion and sunscreen), I personally sprayed Secret’s whole-body deodorant under my chest, around my waistband, and behind my knees before heading to the festival. In a similar vein, Allegra made it clear that body odor is a big issue at festivals and explained: “I love smelling good with other people that also smell good, because I’m aware of everybody.”
“It definitely helped me insanely today. I was walking in from the campgrounds halfway through and I was like: ‘Oh my God, did I just?’ And I walked into the restroom and I fully started my period,” said Alyssa. “Then I remembered that this place was here yesterday. So I came right here and it saved my life.”
Festival friends Victoria and Tayler took full advantage of the free products. “I will say, last year we were here and Always said: ‘Take as much as you like.’ And I sure did. I stocked my desk at work, and everyone had pads for a year,” said Victoria. “We just ran out of the things we got last year from here, so we’re very thankful,” Tayler added.
So, if you happen to be attending Weekend 2 of Coachella, it’s your chance to make the most of all the free amenities and products that’ll improve your time at the festival and beyond (especially if you stock up).