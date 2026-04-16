“I Don’t Choose To Bleed, Literally”: 9 Women On Managing Their Periods At Festivals

Speaking on past festival experiences and a lack of access to clean bathrooms, a resounding number of women had a similar take, calling out tight and dirty porta potties that aren’t suitable for women.



One festivalgoer, Jojo, said: “This is my fifth year camping at Coachella, and my period has happened before. Having to do that in the porta potty, and in the heat too, is the worst.” Meanwhile, Alyssa, who was on her period when we spoke, said: “They’re gross, especially when they’re co-ed bathrooms. If it's Coachella in particular, going all the way back to campus isn’t always an option. And when you do do that, it's a long trek while you're not feeling great.”



Another (unsurprising) widely shared opinion? Every woman we interviewed strongly felt that menstrual products should be “one hundred percent” free in public spaces (as they were at the Refresh Room). But the “pink tax,” which adds extra costs to women’s hygiene products like menstrual products and deodorant, is a very real setback women regularly encounter.



“It makes no sense that we have to pay so much for something that literally everybody goes through,” Jinai explained. “Firsthand experience: I forgot pads for this weekend, so we had to go to Target and I spent like $20 bucks for pads that I’m not going to use for a fat minute.” Festivalgoer Victoria also explained: “At my job, they still make us pay with quarters. And I'm like: ‘Girl, who the hell has quarters?’ I don't even have cash. Everything is cashless.”



And when asked about free period products, Jojo added: “I don't choose to bleed, literally. That's the biggest thing. And men — Don't even get me started, sorry!”