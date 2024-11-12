Ruffles Are The Latest Holiday Trend — Here’s How To Wear Them

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Romance is officially back in fashion. Bubble hems are flirting up skirts and dresses while the dress-over-pants revival gives casual outfits a softer edge. Completing the hyper-femme trifecta, ruffles are the latest trend to dominate fall fashion — and they'll be everywhere this holiday season.
The Victorian-inspired flourish was a fixture on the latest runways, where Ester Manas and Rokh debuted sheer, flowy blouses with enough opulence for a period drama. Others demonstrated the versatility of the look, from Christian Siriano’s full, sweeping skirt worn with a utilitarian-style jacket to Coperni’s flouncy jackets paired with tailored shorts. Chloé’s new-season collection is brimming with ruffles, too, including dresses, bralettes, swimsuits and crocheted sets.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Ultra-femme on the surface, the trend actually goes back to ‘80s power dressing when Yves Saint Laurent’s frill-trimmed dresses and Thierry Mugler’s tailored suits and gowns with ruffled hems were the looks of the moment. More recently, the trend has gained modern stamps of approval thanks to pop culture moments like Beyoncé’s “Hold Up” video, which featured an off-the-shoulder yellow maxi dress by Roberto Cavalli, and Zendaya’s vintage Givenchy gown with a ruffle trim at this year’s Met Gala.
With designers prepping their ruffle-filled collections for the upcoming season, and brands like Mango, LoveShackFancy and Monsoon satisfying our frilly fantasies now, the holidays are the perfect time to dip your toe into girly fashion if you haven’t already.
Ahead, find three ways to add ruffles to your wardrobe for fall and beyond.
How To Wear A Ruffle Blouse
Styled right, a ruffle blouse is great for just about any event, from the office to a festive occasion. Avoid looking like an extra on Bridgerton (unless, of course, that’s your vibe) by pairing it with more structured pieces like wide-leg trousers or a tailored skirt and boots. Opt for a see-through top and a bralette underneath to check off the sheer trend that’s also big this season.
How To Wear A Ruffle Skirt
Ruffles and florals might sound over-the-top on paper but this combo can transform an outfit with little effort. When incorporating a statement number like this into your everyday wardrobe, take inspiration from the runways by pairing it with more masculine silhouettes, like an oversized jacket or crewneck sweater. Keep the rest of the outfit neutral and consider adding a statement belt to break it up.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
How To Wear A Ruffle Dress
When opting for ruffles, the level of drama is up to you. While a simple dress with a ruffled hem and sleeves can work for everyday occasions, weddings and holiday parties call for a theatrical, flowing gown. This intricate detail will inject fun and femininity into any silhouette and steer it away from being too conventional (or boring).