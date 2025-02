Moo-ve Over, Leopard — Cow Print Is Taking Over Our Closets

Don’t get us wrong, leopard is still and will forever be going strong (see: the Fall/Winter 2025 NYFW collections and most recent Fashion Month street style ). But we’re also seeing loads of faux fur, snakeskin, zebra stripes, and other animal patterns. Cow prints, though, might be the most playful and youthful one of the bunchWe’ve scoured the internet for the best pastoral-inspired fashion on the market — cow-print shoes, bags, jackets, dresses, and jeans — so you can get ahead of the trend.