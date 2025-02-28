ADVERTISEMENT
Moo-ve Over, Leopard — Cow Print Is Taking Over Our Closets

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated February 28, 2025, 5:10 PM
If 2024 was defined by leopard print, 2025 will be the year of cow spots. Let us explain.
Last fall, Google searches for “cow print” hit a peak, perhaps because of the Western fashion comeback for the last several seasons. All of a sudden, there was more cow-print outfit inspiration on our Pinterest feeds, plus more cow-print clothing and accessory options in retail. (I personally wore a calfhair top-handle bag and cow-print Mary Jane flats for NYFW.) With festival season and Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour on the horizon, we only expect for it to become even more mainstream.
Don’t get us wrong, leopard is still and will forever be going strong (see: the Fall/Winter 2025 NYFW collections and most recent Fashion Month street style). But we’re also seeing loads of faux fur, snakeskin, zebra stripes, and other animal patterns. Cow prints, though, might be the most playful and youthful one of the bunch

We’ve scoured the internet for the best pastoral-inspired fashion on the market — cow-print shoes, bags, jackets, dresses, and jeans — so you can get ahead of the trend.
Cow-Print Shoes

The easiest way to sport such a bold print is through accessories, since they can make a big statement on a smaller scale. We also found that shoes make up the most cow-printed fashion on the market — from rustic cowboy boots and chic kitten heels to preppy chunky loafers and bold running sneakers — making it extra easy to step into (get it?!) the trend. You can even choose between vegan printed fabrics or genuine calf hair styles with furry textures.
Intentionally Blank
Pg Cow Print Boot
$245.00
Urban Outfitters
APL
Iconic Phantom Sneaker
$270.00
APL
Pull & Bear
Animal Print Mule Shoes
$49.90
Pull & Bear
Cow-Print Bags

We’re seeing many mini, shoulder, and top-handle cow-print bags, both bold black-and-brown patterns and small spots. I personally own two cow-print top-handle purses and find them to be as wearable and versatile as leopard ones. (And, no, they don’t err too Western.)
Jeffrey Campbell
Night Out Genuin Calf Hair Shoulder Bag
$349.95
Nordstrom
Tony Bianco
Zoey Multi Pony/black Nappa Bag
$160.00
Tony Bianco
Givenchy
Lock-detailed Cow Hair Mini Bag
$1700.00
Moda Operandi
Cow-Print Jackets

No, you don’t have to be a cowboy to confidently walk around in a cow-print jacket. There are several sleek faux fur coats and shearling vests boasting the pattern that are perfect for the winter, as well as many playful denim jackets for transitional dressing. We predict that the latter will especially be popular throughout festival season.
LC23
Cow Print Faux Fur Zip Front Vest
$269.00
Urban Outfitters
Maje
Reversible Shearling Jacket
$1707.00$2845.00
Maje
River Island
Cream Faux Fur Cow Print Coat
$65.00$165.00
River Island
Cow-Print Dresses

Slip into a dress covered in an all-over cow print this spring, because go big or go home, right? Whether you opt for a flirty mini, classy midi, or slinky maxi dress, you can style this statement piece with complementary black and brown accessories, or treat the spotted print like a neutral and add pops of color.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Halter Slip Midi Dress
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cider
Boat Neck Leopard Print Zipper Mini Dress
$22.00
Cider
ASOS DESIGN
Satin Angel Sleeve Mini Dress In Cow Print
$44.99
ASOS
Cow-Print Jeans

Much like how leopard-print jeans exploded in popularity, we think cow-print denim will be all the rage in 2025. Again, there’s a large range of colors and sizes, as well as both realistic and cartoonish renderings of the pattern. You can find them across fits, from skinny and straight to barrel-leg, and wide-leg. Style them with a matching printed jacket, or keep your top half simple with a solid that lets your pants shine.
We The Free | Free People
Risk Taker Printed Wide Leg
$128.00
Revolve
Reclaimed Vintage
Cow Print Barrel Pants
$74.99
ASOS
Zut
Straight Leg Cowhide Pants
$780.00
Revolve
