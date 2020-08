How To Actually Wash Your Lingerie At Home

When many laundromats and dry cleaners closed down due to stay-at-home orders, some of us took to washing all our clothing by hand, not just delicates. If you're one of those people, you might have learned about the importance of separation. You can't just drop your new red sweater and your favorite white lace panties into the same soapy tub — that is, unless you're hoping for a new pair of fire-engine red undies . Those of you with an in-unit washer and dryer, you may have discovered that lingerie shouldn't go in the dryer. That'll eventually result in bent or poking underwires, stretched-out straps, and lumpy padding. And the gentle setting on your washing machine isn't as gentle as you might think.