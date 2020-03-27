Everything You Need To Know About How To Use A Vibrator

Today, vibrators can come with breakup insurance, act as alarm clocks, and even give you personalized sex tips. While the technology is astounding, let's not forget the purpose of the vibrator: to give you sexual pleasure. Well, okay, it may have originally been created to treat the sexist and absurd notion of "female hysteria," but, thankfully, women have taken back the vibrator from Victorian-era male doctors.
That means that we get to enjoy all of the pleasurable results of vibes — as long as we know how to use them. Some vibrators are relatively straightforward; others come with multi-speeds and functions. There are even vibrators you can control through an app, or via Bluetooth. For those with vaginas, vibrators are commonly used to provide clitoral orgasms, but they can also provide multi-orifice stimulation. And they're not just for solo masturbation sessions. There are plenty of fun ways to use them during partnered sex, too.
Obviously, there's a lot to learn, and a pretty orgasmic incentive to learn it all. Read on for some sexy tips and tricks for using a vibrator.