Everything You Need To Know About How To Use A Vibrator

That means that we get to enjoy all of the pleasurable results of vibes — as long as we know how to use them. Some vibrators are relatively straightforward; others come with multi-speeds and functions. There are even vibrators you can control through an app, or via Bluetooth . For those with vaginas, vibrators are commonly used to provide clitoral orgasms, but they can also provide multi-orifice stimulation. And they're not just for solo masturbation sessions. There are plenty of fun ways to use them during partnered sex, too.