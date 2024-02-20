When Can You Ask The Person You’re Dating: “How Much Money Do You Make?”

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself if you don’t dig deep into finances early on, though. “When people are dating, the focus in the very beginning should be on getting to know that person and determining for yourself, do I have a connection with this person? Do I like this person? Do I enjoy spending time with this person?” says Dr. Williams. “Getting down to the nitty gritty details about things that are sensitive, like talking about money, should take time because you run the risk of judging someone based on their financial situation without ever giving them an opportunity to show to you who they actually are.” Also, not everyone grew up talking about money the same way whether it was for personal or cultural reasons, so remember to give your new partner grace in this area.