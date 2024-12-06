How To Style Sparkly Jeans, For The Holidays & Beyond

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If you’re not a dress person, holiday outfit planning can feel laborious. Sparkly minis and sequined gowns seem to be the default at this time of year. But there isn’t one right way to get dolled up and dial up the extravagance this season. In fact, fashion’s latest infatuation will be a party dressing dream for pants people.
From diamanté-embellished and rhinestone-dipped hems to metallic threads, sparkly denim is the holiday solution for those whose idea of going all-out is putting on a slightly more fitted blazer and slapping on a red lip. It’s time to switch up the well-worn “jeans and a nice top” formula for “a top and nice jeans.”
Your options for drama range widely with sparkly denim, from minimalist (yes, really) to walking tinsel garland. The spring/summer 2025 runways confirmed that these statement bottoms aren’t just for the holidays, either: Casablanca styled baggy statement jeans with colorful shirts and bikini tops, and Rokh paired its utilitarian floor-grazers with flirty, femme dresses and tops. Together, they pretty much guaranteed that this main-character piece will have a long shelf life.
This month I tested it out for myself, styling Aligne’s famous, almost sold-out diamanté barrel-leg jeans for various occasions, from an office party to a casual day out. Scroll on for four sparkly denim outfit ideas to try this holiday season and beyond.
How To Style Sparkly Denim: For A Holiday Party
The silver diamanté and dark wash give these jeans a formal vibe, so it wasn’t hard to dress them up for a party. I looked to old Hollywood for inspiration, styling them with a slinky top and dainty heels to offset the utilitarian shape of the barrel legs.
How To Style Sparkly Denim: For The Daytime
Jeans, after all, are an everyday piece — why not bring the sparkle to a casual outfit? While denim is typically the foundation for a look, make it the center of attention by styling with simple sneakers and neutral basics. These jeans would pair just as well with chunky boots, a casual crewneck, or a slouchy bomber jacket.
How To Style Sparkly Jeans: For A Festive Dinner
When you’re after a cozy winter vibe, style your shimmery denim with a soft knit (up the festivity level with an off-the-shoulder, eggnoggy number) and comfy shoes (maybe with a metallic element, like these ballet flats, to match the embellishments). You could also try it with an oversized knit or sheer dress (because Y2K inspiration never dies).
How To Style Sparkly Jeans: For A Night Out
Add edge to the jeans for a night out with a fauxn leather biker jacket and slouchy boots. Pair with a ruched button-up, bodysuit, or tight-fitted top — and dare to tuck your jeans into your boots for a playful, Western-inspired look.
