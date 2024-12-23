A half-up, half-down style is the easiest way to wear a bow on long lengths. Starting at your temples, use the tail end of a comb to gather half of your hair into a ponytail and fix in place with a small hair elastic, which will make tying your bow less of a chore. Halbakken ties a long piece of ribbon around the elastic, but you could fasten a bow-adorned barrette through the top section of your hair, just above the hair elastic.

