How To Style Your Cowboy Boots, The Hottest Footwear Of The Summer

A flick through the archives reveals that cowboy boots have always been worn by those known for their playful fashion. From Princess Diana rocking a pair with a blazer and a baseball cap to Pamela Anderson styling hers with jean shorts and a white tee, they're the definition of statement shoes. While the resurgence of Y2K fashion and festive concert attire might account for their recent revival, the influx of cowboy boot-centric outfits on TikTok and Instagram sits within a wider "yeehaw agenda."