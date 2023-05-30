How To Style Your Cowboy Boots, The Hottest Footwear Of The Summer

ADVERTISEMENT
If you were to take a look at your Instagram feed right this second, it’s likely that you would see at least one set of cowboy boots — if not more. Since last summer, the Western kicks have exploded on TikTok, but they've arrived in even fuller force this year. The "coastal cowgirl" aesthetic reigned supreme at Coachella, and with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour serving as the culture-defining events of 2023, party-ready glittery and metallic cowboy boots are more in demand than ever. While the style may appear most suited to poolside holidays and music festivals, we’re here to prove that cowboy boots work just as well for everyday errands, too.
A flick through the archives reveals that cowboy boots have always been worn by those known for their playful fashion. From Princess Diana rocking a pair with a blazer and a baseball cap to Pamela Anderson styling hers with jean shorts and a white tee, they're the definition of statement shoes. While the resurgence of Y2K fashion and festive concert attire might account for their recent revival, the influx of cowboy boot-centric outfits on TikTok and Instagram sits within a wider "yeehaw agenda."
For those wondering how they can style a pair of cowboy boots for day-to-day adventures, we’ve dived into our Instagram feed to find the most summer-appropriate ‘fits to suit every occasion. Whether you're into bright, bold boots or classic vintage styles, we’ve gathered the best looks to serve as your style inspiration, rodeo not required.
So giddy up and click through the slides ahead to discover how to style and shop the best cowboy boots on the market for summer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.