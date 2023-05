How To Style Your Cowboy Boots, The Hottest Footwear Of The Summer

If you were to take a look at your Instagram feed right this second, it’s likely that you would see at least one set of cowboy boots — if not more. Since last summer, the Western kicks have exploded on TikTok, but they've arrived in even fuller force this year. The "coastal cowgirl" aesthetic reigned supreme at Coachella, and with Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour serving as the culture-defining events of 2023, party-ready glittery and metallic cowboy boots are more in demand than ever. While the style may appear most suited to poolside holidays and music festivals, we’re here to prove that cowboy boots work just as well for everyday errands, too.