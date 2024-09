Clogs Are *The* Transitional-Weather Shoe — Here’s How To Style Them

There’s a strong case for wearing clogs on a night out. The first step is to choose whether you want them to be the centre of your outfit or the supporting characters. For the latter, opt for bolder silhouettes on top, like long, wide-leg pants or bright colors or textures. To put your clogs in the spotlight, pair them with a short skirt or fitted dress. If the clogs are brightly colored, go for an outfit in muted tones. Don’t be afraid to try different combinations, too.