“At 5’2”, I was worried that barrel jeans would swamp my petite frame (as wide-leg trousers often do). But it turns out that this style is perfect; I don’t have to hem them (as I usually have to do with jeans that don’t have a shorter inseam), and the subtle curved shape of these jeans makes me look way taller than I am (magic!). This pair in particular is so comfy, though I would recommend sizing down if, like me, you’re in between sizes, as they sit lower-waisted than anticipated.



In terms of styling, I wanted to counter the slouchy, oversized energy of the jeans with some fun, touches (and play off the cool star-patch pattern). So, instead of pairing them with a chunkier shoe silhouette, I went for my favorite ballet flats (which unexpectedly matched my cardigan), and a form-fitting baby tee that doesn’t challenge the bagginess of the trousers. As it gets colder, I’ll be swapping these out for cropped knits, colorful cowboy boots, and my favorite Penny Lane coats to add to the edgy, vintage vibe.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer