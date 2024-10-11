All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While barrel-leg jeans have been on the up for the last few years, the silhouette exploded in popularity this summer, with more retailers than ever expanding their on-trend denim offerings to include the style.
Landing somewhere between traditional wide-leg jeans and balloon jeans, this sculptural style curves out at the knee and tapers in again at the ankle. But while the shape is distinctive, barrel-leg jeans are quite versatile. For one, there is a wide range of elevated and casual SKUs to choose from, from rigid, dark-wash denim to softer, faded styles. In terms of length, you can pick from calf-and ankle-skimming hemlines to pooling, floor-grazing ones. There are even trendy metallic and printed pairs if you're looking for something more fanciful.
Wondering how to style them? Well, according to Refinery29 editors, with anything from preppy polo shirts, vests, and cardigans to pointed suede boots, chunky sneakers, and girly Mary Jane ballet flats. Don't believe us? Scroll down to see how we are wearing our barrel-leg jeans for any occasion this fall.
How to style barrel-leg jeans: polo shirt & boots
“I’ve been a huge fan of the barrel-leg silhouette since I tried Tibi’s Sid Jeans for the first time a few years ago. I love how the shape adds a touch of interest to classic outfit formulas (see: a T-shirt, blazer, and jeans). In my opinion, barrel-leg jeans can go with any shoes, but I especially like the juxtaposition of the baggy style with a narrow-toe heel like a stiletto or a boot (like this one from Frankie4). While I still wear my Sid jeans regularly, after Uniqlo launched its sister brand GU in the US, I expanded my collection this summer to include the brand’s best-selling take on the style, which I’ve paired with everything from cropped button-downs and polo shirts (this one is from Baum und Pferdgarten) for a preppy look to going-out tops for a night-out outfit.” — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
How to style barrel-leg jeans: cardigan & sneakers
“I love wide-leg jeans so the barrel-leg silhouette is right up my alley. What I appreciate about the style the most is that it pairs well with many different lengths of tops — whether I’m wearing a cropped cardigan, a long coat, or an oversized blazer for fall. Here, I’ve styled my metallic Topshop jeans with my Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, a chunky Hayley Menzies cardigan from a few seasons ago, and my leopard print 9Twenty cap from New Era.” — Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor
How to style barrel-leg jeans: leather jacket & suede boots
“Intrigued by the rise in popularity of barrel-leg jeans — and as someone who wears jeans nearly every day — I’ve been wanting to try the structured, curved silhouette. I opted for Everlane’s Way-High Curve Jean in the shorter 27-inch inseam option, which is a customer best-seller and a fan-favorite amongst R29 readers. I like that, unlike more statement-making horseshoe jeans, this pair’s curve isn’t too dramatic and the ankle isn’t too tapered, which I feared would make my dimensions look wonky. I styled my barrel-leg jeans for the office and after-work drinks, pairing the dark-wash denim with items in several shades of brown — including these suede Larroudé boots I recently scored from T.J. Maxx! — for a sleek, semi-monochromatic look." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
How to style barrel-leg jeans: cardigan & ballet flats
“At 5’2”, I was worried that barrel jeans would swamp my petite frame (as wide-leg trousers often do). But it turns out that this style is perfect; I don’t have to hem them (as I usually have to do with jeans that don’t have a shorter inseam), and the subtle curved shape of these jeans makes me look way taller than I am (magic!). This pair in particular is so comfy, though I would recommend sizing down if, like me, you’re in between sizes, as they sit lower-waisted than anticipated.
In terms of styling, I wanted to counter the slouchy, oversized energy of the jeans with some fun, touches (and play off the cool star-patch pattern). So, instead of pairing them with a chunkier shoe silhouette, I went for my favorite ballet flats (which unexpectedly matched my cardigan), and a form-fitting baby tee that doesn’t challenge the bagginess of the trousers. As it gets colder, I’ll be swapping these out for cropped knits, colorful cowboy boots, and my favorite Penny Lane coats to add to the edgy, vintage vibe.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
In terms of styling, I wanted to counter the slouchy, oversized energy of the jeans with some fun, touches (and play off the cool star-patch pattern). So, instead of pairing them with a chunkier shoe silhouette, I went for my favorite ballet flats (which unexpectedly matched my cardigan), and a form-fitting baby tee that doesn’t challenge the bagginess of the trousers. As it gets colder, I’ll be swapping these out for cropped knits, colorful cowboy boots, and my favorite Penny Lane coats to add to the edgy, vintage vibe.” — Esther Newman, Affiliate Writer
How to style barrel-leg jeans: trench coat
“I purchased these jeans earlier in the year, and I can honestly say they will be a staple in my wardrobe for years to come. I bought two styles, with the intention of returning one, but they fit so beautifully and hung so well that I had to keep both. They’re super versatile — you can pair them with a crop top in the summer and a cute sweater in the winter. I’ve worn them again and again. If you get the indigo pair, just be aware that they are made of slightly softer denim, meaning they’re super comfy but the waist stretches a bit with wear, so I’ll have to invest in a belt.” — Kelly Washington, Senior Social Editor