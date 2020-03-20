Now’s The Time To Kick Your Nail-Biting Habit Once & For All

We’re all pretty familiar with how gross biting your nails can be, but it's a whole lot worse — not to mention, dangerous — in the wake of a global pandemic like COVID-19. The CDC has laid out the steps to prevent exposure, and we know touching our eyes, nose, and mouth with our hands hit the top of the list. When you take the next step and bite your nails, you're essentially eating any bacteria or viruses that might have collected underneath them.
To kick your nail-biting habit ASAP, there are a few solutions you can try at home (that don’t require wearing a pair of rubber gloves). For ideas, we asked manicure masters like Jin Soon Choi, Deborah Lippmann, and Miss Pop to share their favorite prevention and treatment options. Check out some tried-and-trued cures, ahead.
