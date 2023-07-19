How To Stay Cool In The Heat: A Practical Guide To Summer

I regret to inform you that we've reached the part of the year where it’s virtually impossible to leave your home without feeling sweaty and sticky in all the wrong places. Whether you live in a naturally balmy climate or have to deal with a swampy subway, it’s been a wet, hot summer — but not to worry, because we’re here to share our tips on how to deal.
From keeping things easy and breezy in the wardrobe department to ensuring your face doesn't become a Slip-'n-Slide, we've corralled a smattering of choice finds to help you stay cool as a cucumber no matter what your iPhone weather app tells you.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Linen, Linen, Linen
Sweat-Free Skin
Outdoor weddings, rooftop drinks, or weekend hangs at the park are all formidable foes to makeup. (Hey, it happens to Rihanna, too.) In addition to locking in your beat with a good setting spray, we also recommend having sweat-blotting sheets on hand to ensure your complexion stays fresh all day (and night) long.
Cool Down
Last year, you may have caught wind of a certain handheld mini fan that was spotted everywhere on the streets of Brooklyn. If you missed out on copping one, we suggest throwing one in your Amazon cart post-haste. (Other recommended finds: Spray-fan hybrids or a travel-size face mist to instantly wake up skin.)
Throw Shade
Another smart way to stay cool in the sun is to shield yourself from the most powerful rays. An oversize bucket hat, sporty visor, or floppy sun hat are all excellent ways to embrace the shade this summer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.