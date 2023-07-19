ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Most Wanted
How To Stay Cool In The Heat: A Practical Guide To Summer

Karina Hoshikawa
Photo: Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective
I regret to inform you that we've reached the part of the year where it’s virtually impossible to leave your home without feeling sweaty and sticky in all the wrong places. Whether you live in a naturally balmy climate or have to deal with a swampy subway, it’s been a wet, hot summer — but not to worry, because we’re here to share our tips on how to deal.
From keeping things easy and breezy in the wardrobe department to ensuring your face doesn't become a Slip-'n-Slide, we've corralled a smattering of choice finds to help you stay cool as a cucumber no matter what your iPhone weather app tells you.
Linen, Linen, Linen

When it's hot AF outside, you want to make sure the clothes on your body are helping you stay as dry as possible. Look for lightweight, airy fabrics like linen and Tencel that will offer max breathability when you need it the most.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Linen-blend Shirt
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Quince
100% European Linen High Waisted Short
$29.90$68.00
Quince
MagicLinen
Spaghetti Strap Linen Top
$56.00
MagicLinen

Sweat-Free Skin

Outdoor weddings, rooftop drinks, or weekend hangs at the park are all formidable foes to makeup. (Hey, it happens to Rihanna, too.) In addition to locking in your beat with a good setting spray, we also recommend having sweat-blotting sheets on hand to ensure your complexion stays fresh all day (and night) long.
Rare Beauty
Blot & Glow Touch-up Kit
$5.00
Sephora
Fenty Beauty
Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder
$36.00
Sephora
FACEMADE
6 Pieces Face Powder Puff With A Travel Case
$5.99
Amazon

Cool Down

Last year, you may have caught wind of a certain handheld mini fan that was spotted everywhere on the streets of Brooklyn. If you missed out on copping one, we suggest throwing one in your Amazon cart post-haste. (Other recommended finds: Spray-fan hybrids or a travel-size face mist to instantly wake up skin.)
‎JISULIFE
Handheld Mini Fan, 3 In 1 Hand Fan, Portab...
$14.39$24.99
Amazon
Mario Badescu
Facial Spray With Aloe, Cucumber And Green...
$7.00
Sephora
O2COOL
Sport Misting Fan
$9.00
Urban Outfitters

Throw Shade

Another smart way to stay cool in the sun is to shield yourself from the most powerful rays. An oversize bucket hat, sporty visor, or floppy sun hat are all excellent ways to embrace the shade this summer.
Lululemon
Fast Paced Wide Band Running Visor
$28.00
Lululemon
Girlfriend Collective
Banana 50/50 Bucket Hat
$38.00
Girlfriend
The North Face
Class V Brimmer Sun Hat
$45.00
Nordstrom
