How to Sleigh the Holidays Without Getting Scammed
Between the shopping trips, flash sales, and donation requests, the holidays are often prime time for scammers. Inboxes can be filled with “urgent” updates and texts about surprise account issues, making it harder to determine what’s real and what’s a trap. The truth? Scammers know that this time of year comes with — distractions, increased generosity, and likely rushing to get things done — the perfect recipe for a slip-up. “The holidays are a busy time for scammers,” says Diedra Porché, Head of Community and Business Development at Chase. “They know people are buying more, booking trips, and making donations, so they often use fake websites, delivery scams, and even phony charities to dupe consumers out of their money.”
At the root of so many scams is impersonation — the art of pretending to be someone, says Porché. “Scammers will impersonate known businesses, financial institutions, or government agencies, alerting consumers to a problem with their account or an urgent issue, to dupe them out of personal information and money,” she says. You might get an email from what looks like your bank, a text from a “shipping company,” or even a call that appears to be from a legitimate number. “Pause before clicking any links or providing sensitive information over the phone,” Porché advises. “When in doubt, hang up and call back at a verified number. If it’s your bank, call the number on the back of your card.”
The bottom line: Scammers rely on urgency, fear, or too-good-to-be-true deals to make you act fast. The best defense? Slow down, verify, and trust your instincts. Here are three of the most common scams making the rounds this season — and how to avoid them.
1. The Social Media Shopping Scam
If you’ve ever seen an ad for the latest winter must-have or viral gadget that’s suspiciously cheap, you might have encountered this one. During the holidays, social media scams can skyrocket. “They involve fake ads for popular items, paired with cloned retailer websites that are designed to steal your payment information,” says Porché. The setup feels legit — the branding matches, the photos are crisp — but once you check out, either the item never arrives, or worse, your card information ends up in the wrong hands.
How to avoid it: Always verify a retailer’s legitimacy before buying. “If the deal isn’t listed on the retailer’s official website, it’s likely a scam,” Porché advises. And resist clicking on random ads — some may contain malware that can compromise your personal data.
2. The Gift Card “Emergency”
This one preys on generosity (and panic). A text or call comes in from someone claiming to be a friend or family member — they’re in trouble and ask that you buy a stack of gift cards right now. Sometimes, the scammer spoofs their phone number or uses voice cloning to sound convincing (and just like your loved one). “Gift card scams are especially popular during the holidays,” Porché notes. “If someone asks you for a gift card out of the blue, it’s likely a scam.”
How to avoid it: No legitimate person or company will ever ask you to pay with gift cards. Take a breath before reacting to urgent requests, and if something feels off, reach out to the person directly through another channel.
3. The “Too Good To Be True” Vacation Rental
Scrolling for a cozy cabin or beachfront villa for the holiday season or for a gift of a trip? Be careful. Property scams often involve fake listings on travel sites offering major discounts — usually on high-demand holiday destinations. Scammers may pose as property owners and move communication to text or personal email, asking for upfront payment via wire transfer or Zelle®. “These scams lure holiday travelers with deals that feel too good to be true,” says Porché. Another red flag is when vendors ask for personal documentation or direct payment outside trusted booking platforms.
How to avoid it: Book through reputable travel sites with secure payment options and verified listings. Never send money via wire transfer, Zelle, or cash to someone you don’t know personally.
So, how can you spot — and stop — a scam before it happens? Sometimes, the warning signs are hiding in plain sight. Porché recommends watching for these red flags: spelling or grammar errors in ads or websites (real brands rarely make those), unverified URLs (always look for “https://” in the address bar), pressure tactics (anyone urging you to act immediately to reset a password, send money, or share info is likely trying to manipulate you), and sketchy or no reviews (search the company name with terms like “scam” or “complaints” to see what comes up). And remember: Trust your gut. “If a deal feels too good to be true, it probably is,” Porché says.
How to help protect yourself this holiday season: Beyond staying alert, there are tools that can add an extra layer of protection. “Digital banking tools have tons of features to help safeguard your wallets from scams during the holidays,” says Porché. Chase customers, for instance, can use the Chase Mobile® app to track purchases as they happen and can help you catch unusual activity early. Even better? Chase Credit Journey® offers free credit and identity monitoring for everyone — you don’t even have to be a Chase customer. The tool sends alerts if your data appears in a breach or on the dark web, helping you act fast if your info’s been compromised.
What to do if you’ve been scammed: First, don’t panic — and don’t feel embarrassed. “Scams can happen to anyone,” says Porché. Here’s what to do next: Stop contact immediately with the scammer and document everything — emails, screenshots, or messages can help when filing reports. Call your bank using the number on the back of your card to report the issue, file a police report, and make an inquiry with the FTC. Next, change your passwords across all accounts. Lastly, it may help you feel better and find community (as well as warn others) by sharing your experience, says Porché.
Staying safe this season doesn’t mean being paranoid — it means being proactive. After all, the best gift is peace of mind (and a non-compromised bank account).
