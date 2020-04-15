To help your grooming endeavors, we talked to pros to get a step-by-step guide to tweezing your brows at home. But keep in mind that even if you master this DIY brow routine, you should still see an expert occasionally for fine-tuning. "Try to go at least twice a year, minimum, to see a professional for a check-in," says celebrity brow stylist Joey Healy. Until then, the tips and tricks to make sure you don't overdo it, ahead.