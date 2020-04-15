There are some risks we aren’t willing to take in life. Ordering sushi from a fast food restaurant? Nope. Telling a room of Game of Thrones fans that we actually liked the series finale? Never. And messing with the shape of our eyebrows? Absolutely not. We know all too well the dreadful aftermath of over-plucking, so we consider our eyebrows sacred territory.
That's why we typically turn to the professionals for anything that has to do with our arches, but since many salons have temporarily closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, tweezing a few strays is more tempting than ever. But self-isolation or not, you can, in fact, clean up your brows at home — without any regrets — and the entire process is as easy as filling in your eyebrows with makeup.
To help your grooming endeavors, we talked to pros to get a step-by-step guide to tweezing your brows at home. But keep in mind that even if you master this DIY brow routine, you should still see an expert occasionally for fine-tuning. "Try to go at least twice a year, minimum, to see a professional for a check-in," says celebrity brow stylist Joey Healy. Until then, the tips and tricks to make sure you don't overdo it, ahead.
