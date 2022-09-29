Saving Water & Energy Is Simpler Than You Think — Just Ask These Sustainability Experts

In your opinion, why is water and energy conservation a great place to start when it comes to living more sustainably?

“The biggest reason is that it will save you money [on your electric and water bills]. Conserving water and energy is also one of the easiest ways someone can be more sustainable — and it’s something you can do right this second. You don’t necessarily have to go out and buy something or even do much research. For example, I wash my clothes in cold water because it uses less energy, plus it’s such an easy thing to do. My hair takes forever to wash, so sometimes I’ll wash it in the sink versus the shower because I know I’ll use less water than I would by standing in the shower for 10 minutes. I also know someone who plays a specific song while they’re in the shower so they can keep track of how long they’re in there. These are all simple, tangible steps you can take right now that will make a difference.”