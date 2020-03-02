Real Women Share How They Save Money For Vacations

What are your tips and tricks for saving money so that you can afford a trip?

Having a separate savings account for travel really puts into perspective how much I am willing to put aside for travel and what types of vacationing I can afford. Automatic deposits really help my self-control and ensure that I am working towards things I know I want! Being a spontaneous person, I feel comfort knowing that I will always have a little money set aside for those weekend trips that require less planning. Also, having the ability for my travel account to invest little amounts of money each month means that when those big trips come around (the ones that actually require planning), I will have even more than I put aside because my money was working for me instead of sitting still in the account. The best part is knowing that I am always ready for a getaway!