When it comes to travel, "last-minute" is hardly a bad thing. Yes, tackling the logistics can feel hectic — but more importantly, the whole affair is thrilling! Spontaneous! Adventurous! Whether you’re in the market for some much-needed R&R in the tropics, or a romantic stroll through Paris, once that *wanderlust* hits, it’s hard to suppress. And fortunately, the stress that tends to come with eleventh-hour vacation planning is always well worth it in the end. So, once you've got your flight itinerary squared away, the only thing left to do is…pack.