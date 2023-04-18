What Does Runner’s High *Actually* Feel Like? Here’s How 9 Runners Describe It

“Runner’s high feels a little different each time I reach it, but it generally feels like a dopamine rush. It’s euphoric at times, and without it, I’m not sure I would run as many miles. I find that, for me, it’s directly correlated to exertion. I don’t get this specific type of hit from a quick, casual jog. There’s this sense of fulfillment in knowing I’m pushing myself; it’s like a reward for staying consistent and putting in the work. What I find to be the most impactful is that I can tap into it at any moment, at any point in the day. If it’s 3 p.m. on a Wednesday and I’m not in the best mood, I can go for a run and know I’ll feel better afterward. What’s more, it’s free and accessible; I don’t have to sign up for a fitness class or buy something to get there.”