What Does Runner’s High *Actually* Feel Like? Here’s How 9 Runners Describe It

No magic distance or time will trigger these processes — it could be 40 minutes, 10 miles, or hours after a run, and you likely won’t experience it on your first run, first five runs…or maybe ever. But is it elusive as it seems? In some ways, yes, but you don’t necessarily have to run a marathon in order to feel it. According to Dr. Dave Rabin, MD, PHD, board-certified psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and cofounder of Apollo , achieving runner’s high requires a specific level of comfort and relaxation during your run — and an ability to not get too in your head. “You’re not thinking about how you’re out of breath or sore, you get your rhythm and cadence down, and you become familiar with the movement of your arms and legs,” he says.