Why Quitting Is Good Actually

While Dr. Hendriksen says it's good to let go of things that no longer serve you, there is such a thing as a bad quit — usually, a quit that’s impulsive and not well thought out, such as rage quitting your job with no F You Fund in place. “If it's both rational and seems like the right decision, then I think that's a good quit,” she says. She also points out that the debate over whether or not to quit something is typically harder than the act and aftermath of quitting. “We usually feel the worst before we make a decision or before we do something. Once we do pull that trigger, we often feel less anxious because now we have more control,” she says. “It's done. And so we're not looking forward, we're not anticipating it any more. Now we're in it and we can take action.”