I’ll be the first to say that as millennials , we have a hard time accepting ourselves as the new aunties and uncles. I really didn’t think I’d have to start planning my own Thanksgiving dinners until I had my own family. But I also know that there are a lot of people who aren’t near family or are just looking to start new traditions . In the spirit of embracing our Hot Young Auntie era, my best friend and I decided that we’d host dinner this year at her place. What I was not prepared for were those grocery prices! ( Since when were eggs $6?! ) Prices are not what they used to be, and I know these are not the sales my mom used to go on about. Still, if you’re feeling homesick or want to start new holiday tradition, here are some tips to plan and host a successful Friendsgiving