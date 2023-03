The Secret To Getting The Best Sleep, According To Hotel Experts

Kimberly also recommends using a detangling brush to run through your hair before getting into bed, as it helps with relaxation. Dae's Vegan Detangling Brush is a great option since it's made with boar bristles and is suitable on all hair types, wet or dry. "I apply Tata Harper's Aromatic Stress Treatment roll-on to my wrists, which we carry at all of our hotel's spas," she says. "I then get into bed and spend 15 minutes reading a book, which calms me down and allows me to fall asleep quickly." The last part of her sleep puzzle? She uses a good memory foam pillow, like the Tempur-Neck Pillow (which is currently on sale).