What A Year Of No Haircuts Taught Me About Growing Strong, Healthy Hair

Burnett warns that skipping trims can lead to a “domino effect” of damage, meaning you might need a more drastic cut further down the line. But knowing you should chop off the split ends doesn’t make it any easier. Where there’s an unpersuadable attachment to length, curl specialist Trina Baranyi proposes a compromise. “It’s fine if you're not prepared to lose all that damage,” she said — but at least meet your stylist in the middle. “Let's work together,” she added. “I’ll put you on a plan, but what I am going to need from you is consistency.” Such a plan involves coming in for more frequent (and therefore less dramatic) cuts over time to gradually remove damage and help prevent it spreading up the hair shaft. Until the damage is eventually removed, Baranyi also advises against bleach and recommends minimal heat styling.