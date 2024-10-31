Yeast infections are the most common type of vaginal infection and up to three out of four people with vaginas will get a yeast infection at some point in their life. Most will get more than one.
There are so many reasons why your vagina could be itchy or producing weird discharge in your underwear, but if it is because of a yeast infection, then it's usually pretty easy to treat.
You should probably see your gynecologist (the internet is not a doctor), or at least call them to tell them you think you have one, because there's a small chance the symptoms could be indicative of a more serious medical condition, like an STI or even diabetes. Your doctor can do a quick swab of your vagina and let you know exactly what it is you're dealing with. Ahead, a few basics to know about yeast infections.
What is a yeast infection?
A yeast infection is commonly known as thrush. Dr Susanna Unsworth, gynecology expert for intimate wellbeing brand INTIMINA, says it's caused by an overgrowth of a fungus (most commonly candida albicans) that naturally lives on our bodies.
"The fungus is found in our bowel and also in the vagina, and grows in careful balance with other micro-organisms. If this balance is disrupted, overgrowth of the fungus can occur which leads to the symptoms we associate with thrush," she says.
What does a yeast infection feel like?
Unsworth says the common way to know is you will feel itching and burning of the vulva and vagina with possible redness and irritation. You may also get a thick whitish discharge (often likened to cottage cheese) and sometimes stinging and burning when passing urine.
Why do you get yeast infections?
Dr Melanie Bone, an OB-GYN and US Medical Director at gynecological health company Daye, says there are many reasons as to why someone might get a yeast infection.
"Causes include antibiotic use, which can reduce healthy bacteria; hormonal changes during pregnancy or menstruation; uncontrolled diabetes; a weakened immune system; and the use of scented hygiene products (vaginal washes or perfumes), douching or tight clothing (leggings, nylon-based underwear)," Bone says.
How do you get rid of a yeast infection?
Most yeast infections are treatable with anti-fungal medications, available as creams, vaginal ovules or oral pills. Bone says these treatments typically clear up infections within a few days to a week. "It's important to complete the full course of treatment to prevent recurrence," she adds. "After a course of yeast infection treatments, you should adopt a probiotic-foods rich diet in order to restore your lactobacilli levels. This could involve increasing your uptake of kimchi and kefir. Excessive intake of sugar can also trigger yeast infections, so be mindful of consuming too many sweets or too much alcohol."
Unsworth adds that while treatment can be bought over the counter from a pharmacist, it's a good idea to go and see a doctor if this is your first time experiencing a yeast infection. "I only recommend going straight to a pharmacist if you have had thrush in the past and recognise the symptoms," she explains. "If it is the first time you have had these symptoms, I would advise seeing a medical professional to confirm the diagnosis."
Can a yeast infection go away on its own?
Sometimes yes, but the experts are weary to recommend you wait and see.
"While some mild yeast infections may resolve without treatment, it is generally advisable to use anti-fungal medications to ensure complete eradication of the infection, particularly in symptomatic patients," Bone says. "Untreated infections can persist or worsen over time. It's very important to not try home remedies like tampons soaked in yoghurt or vaginally inserted garlic cloves, as these can further disrupt your vaginal microbiome."
What happens if it comes back?
Recurrent thrush can be a problem for some women. "If symptoms return immediately after stopping treatment, or you experience more than two episodes in six months, I would recommend you review things with your doctor to ensure there is nothing else going on. Sometimes longer courses of treatment are needed," Unsworth says.
"However, the key message is that, although thrush is common, not all vaginal symptoms are thrush! I have sadly seen a number of women who have been self-treating their ‘thrush’ for a long time, only to find it is not thrush at all. Conditions such as lichen sclerosis or genitourinary syndrome of menopause are often incorrectly labelled as ‘thrush’ by women – these conditions will not respond to thrush treatments and may lead on to other health problems if not correctly diagnosed. So if your ‘thrush’ symptoms do not get better quickly, you should seek medical advice."
This article was originally published in July 2019 and has since been updated.