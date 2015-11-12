Skip navigation!
The Right Way To Hold A Knife
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Learn how to cook with these easy recipes
Food & Drinks
This Apple Pie Combines Two Of Our Favorite Desserts
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
You Can Make This Berry Pie In Only 5 Minutes
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
Pumpkin Pies That Will Fit Right In Your Hand
by
Elettra Wiedemann
The Latest Recipes
Food & Drinks
The Easiest-Ever 5-Ingredient Chocolate Pie
Zoe Bain
Nov 12, 2015
Food & Drinks
Anyone Can Master A Pecan Pie With This Recipe
Elettra Wiedemann
Nov 12, 2015
Food & Drinks
The Easiest (& Yummiest) Pasta Ever
Elettra Wiedemann
Oct 14, 2015
Breakfast Recipes
Food & Drinks
This One-Pot Pasta Only Takes 10 Minutes
Zoe Bain
Oct 14, 2015
Food & Drinks
The Only Pasta Bake Recipe You’ll Ever Need
Zoe Bain
Oct 14, 2015
Food & Drinks
Spinach Linguini With Walnut Pesto
Elettra Wiedemann
Oct 14, 2015
Lunch Recipes
Food & Drinks
This Lasagna Hack Changes Everything
Zoe Bain
Oct 14, 2015
Food & Drinks
A Pasta That Uses Our Favorite Breakfast Ingredients
Elettra Wiedemann
Oct 14, 2015
foodiversity
Up Your Breakfast Game With This Easy Mix
Ali Nardi
Sep 14, 2015
Dinner Recipes
foodiversity
Fast Pancakes For The Girl On The Go
Ali Nardi
Sep 14, 2015
foodiversity
The Easiest Waffles Ever
Ali Nardi
Sep 14, 2015
foodiversity
How To Make The Quick(est) Bread
Ali Nardi
Sep 14, 2015
More in Foodiversity
foodiversity
The Ultimate Breakfast Cookie
Ali Nardi
Sep 14, 2015
foodiversity
Fresh-Baked Muffin Madness
Ali Nardi
Sep 14, 2015
foodiversity
An Easy, Cheesy Breakfast Bake
Ali Nardi
Sep 14, 2015
foodiversity
No-Cook Summer Corn-Avocado Salad
If there's one thing the East Coast does better than the West, it's corn. So, pairing creamy avocado with sweet kernels of corn might be the next
by
Jessica Chou
foodiversity
No-Cook Tomato-Peach Salad
The perfect example of the saying “what grows together, goes together” is tomatoes and peaches. It might seem counterintuitive, but tart tomato
by
Jessica Chou
foodiversity
No-Cook Summer Watermelon Salad
A truly wonderful watermelon should be enjoyed sliced, chilled, and preferably next to a pool. Second best, however, is in the form of a sweet, savory sala
by
Jessica Chou
foodiversity
No-Cook Summer Fruit Parfait
When it's hot outside, we want a recipe that we can throw together quickly using ingredients we already have in the fridge. That's where parfaits
by
Ali Nardi
foodiversity
No-Cook Summer Gazpacho
What's easier than slicing up ingredients and making a salad? Just throwing your vegetables in a blender to make a lovely, cold Spanish soup that is k
by
Ali Nardi
foodiversity
How To Poach Chicken
Another term that sounds fancy: Poaching. What does it mean? Gently boiling a cutlet in chicken stock. This technique ensures that the chicken will retain
by
Ali Nardi
foodiversity
How To Stir-Fry Shrimp
Okay, you brought home some shrimp from the store, now what? Two words: SHRIMP SCAMPI. Time to tackle the restaurant favorite we always order, yet never at
by
Ali Nardi
foodiversity
How To Steam Salmon
In the cooking world, there are a lot of fancy terms that actually mean very basic things. For example, cooking fish “en papillote” (a.k.a. in
by
Ali Nardi
foodiversity
How To Sear Steak
Cooking a steak at home is one of those daunting tasks that we tend to avoid at all costs. But thanks to this trick from recipe developer and cooking guru
by
Ali Nardi
foodiversity
How To Bake Tofu
Making tofu at home can often end in a mushy, unappetizing mess. But, we've got the perfect fix: Instead of the difficult frying method that your favo
by
Ali Nardi
foodiversity
Level III: The Best Way To Mince Garlic Without A Garlic Press
We can all squeeze garlic through a garlic press, but there's something strangely satisfying about smashing the individual cloves, and chopping them u
by
Zoe Bain
foodiversity
Level II: Chop An Onion Like A Pro
Chopped onions are called for in many recipes, so it's important that we know how to do it properly and quickly! With your new knife-grip skill as a s
by
Elettra Wiedemann
foodiversity
Level V: How To Dice A Tomato
To dice a tomato, you basically want to maneuver around the core and slice up all the meaty tomato goodness. Here's how: 1. Place your tomato on a cho
by
Elettra Wiedemann
foodiversity
Level IV: The Chopping Trick For Perfectly Cooked Potatoes Every ...
Chopping a potato is easy, but I always end up with a bunch of different sized pieces, some of which end up cooking faster than others (or get charred into
by
Zoe Bain
foodiversity
Level VI: How To Cut Perfect Matchstick Carrots
“Julienne” might be a scary-sounding cooking term, but it just means long, thin matchstick shapes. Once you've demystified the word, learn
by
Zoe Bain
foodiversity
Level VI: The Perfect Solution For Leftover Rice
Doughnuts are among our favorite desserts, but making them at home can be a total disaster, especially if there's yeast involved. That's where th
by
Zoe Bain
foodiversity
Level V: Create A Homemade Dessert In Just 15 Minutes
Making dessert can be super-intimidating, especially when baking is involved. But, thanks to this 15-minute stovetop recipe, you'll always have a
by
Zoe Bain
foodiversity
Level IV: How To Make Fried Rice In A Flash
Everyone loves a tasty, greasy fried rice from the local takeout joint, but it’s also a dish that can be easily (and more healthily) made at hom
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
Level III: This Soup Is The Perfect Quick Meal
We're always on the hunt for easy soup recipes that we still have time to make after we get home from work. (It's all part of a losing battle wit
by
Zoe Bain
foodiversity
Level II: Meet Your New Favorite Weeknight Dinner
I went to Costa Rica as a kid for a two-week camping trip, and we ate rice and beans every single day for lunch and dinner. Normally that might be somethin
by
Elettra Wiedemann
foodiversity
Level I: Never Mess Up Rice Again With This Simple Trick
Okay, so here’s the deal: We like to cook rice just like pasta. That’s right, no measuring or two parts this to one part that &m
by
Elettra Wiedemann
foodiversity
Level VI: The Frittata Master Class
You've mastered scrambled eggs and conquered the poach. Now, you're ready to start riffing on your own. When it comes to making frittata, almost
by
Elettra Wiedemann
foodiversity
Level V: Pro-Worthy Poached Eggs
When it comes to eggs, the poached variety tend to cause the most anxiety for home cooks. But, we are going to conquer this recipe, people! Again
by
Elettra Wiedemann
foodiversity
Level IV: Classic Egg Salad
We've seen a lot of fancy egg salad recipes around, but you know what we say: If it ain't broke, don't mix it! This simple egg salad recipe
by
Elettra Wiedemann
foodiversity
Level III: Wondrous, Hard-Boiled Eggs
Hard-boiled eggs are great to make in bulk, because they're incredibly versatile and hold up well. You can eat them right away; you can store them in
by
Elettra Wiedemann
foodiversity
Level II: 5-Minute Fried Eggs
The secret to a good fried egg is to not bother it — at all. Once you've put the raw egg into a hot pan, just leave it alone. Set a timer for th
by
Elettra Wiedemann
foodiversity
Level I: Super-Easy Scrambled Eggs
As Maria from The Sound of Music sang, “Let's start from the very beginning. A very good place to start!” When it comes to egg cookery, sc
by
Elettra Wiedemann
