5 Ways To Kickstart Your Creativity In 2020

You might not think it, but anyone and everyone has the ability to be creative. Yes, even you — the person who hasn’t so much as touched a glue stick since your teens.
With creativity, there is no right or wrong — self-expression matters most, and the key is going for it and making it anyway. Which is exactly the ethos of VSCO, a photo- and video-editing app where you can express yourself and share your work freely.
With the new decade well and truly here (we see you coming, February), there’s no better time to put into play those creative intentions that have been lurking at the back of your mind.
In case you need any more reason to flex those creative muscles, it’s even good for your health: Creativity helps boost brain function, improves your mood, and can help ease mental health issues. Focusing on something that's entirely for you and your enjoyment is the ideal way to switch off from day-to-day pressures, let go, and have some fun. It can even open doors in terms of personal growth and confidence. Which leads us to the question VSCO is asking all of us: This year, what will making make you?
So if you’ve been looking for a new creative outlet but don't know how or where to begin, the tips ahead are for you. Often the way to get going is to put your head down and dive right in...