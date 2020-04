Is Your Face-Masking Habit Making Your Skin Worse?

That said, it isn't necessary to stop using face masks altogether, according to Dr. Acharya; it just pays to be a little more savvy. "It all depends on your skin type but also the type of mask you're using," she says. "For extremely sensitive skin, I would recommend using masks just once a week and ensuring the ingredients are suitable for your skin concerns. Hydrating masks can be used roughly twice a week, but exfoliating, brightening, or anti-aging masks should be used between 1-2 times a week." She adds, "It's also helpful to do a patch test to ensure you don't have a reaction to any of the ingredients before applying to the full face, and remember to only apply a single layer, being mindful of the time."