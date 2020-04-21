Is Your Face-Masking Habit Making Your Skin Worse?

Just like a good serum or moisturizer, you need to be consistent with using masks to get the best results. Dr. Acharya suggests using your chosen product for a 6-10 week period, and always using a clean brush to apply instead of hands, which can harbor bacteria. And as always, Dr. Acharya says, "Ensure that you supplement any mask with a good skin-care regimen to target and tackle your individual skin concerns."