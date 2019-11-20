"I did a social media detox two months ago, and prior to that, I remember my daily average being over an hour a day. When I took my detox, I thought it would free up more space in my brain for other activities or creative avenues. But I just kept thinking about what I was missing out on and how I wanted people to know what I was up to. I'm proactively trying to be on social media less, since I did find the detox to be somewhat refreshing. However, I don't set a time limit for myself. I find that when I do that, I just end up overriding the limit anyway. I reach for it throughout the day as I complete work tasks as a little interlude between work projects. I also look at it when I go to the bathroom (gross, I know, I'm sorry!), and sometimes when the show I'm watching hits a low/boring point. I also reach for it when I am early to social plans and I have no one to talk to while I wait for my other friends." — Janelle, 24, 39 minutes/day