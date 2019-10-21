How Much Would You Spend To Have A Baby?

And there may be additional strings attached. Melissa Hobley, chief marketing officer at OKCupid, tells Refinery29 that when she first began fertility treatments — when she was working at a different tech company — she had to complete six rounds of IUI before she was eligible for partial coverage of IVF. Hobley has PCOS and wasn’t ovulating, and her doctors told her that they doubted IUI would work. But she still had to complete those six rounds. “It was really, really difficult,” she shares. “But I was like, ‘If I am going to save $20,000, I have to do this. Okay, let’s just knock these out.’” The process took eight months and necessitated such frequent doctors’ visits that security thought she worked in the building. She also had to take fertility drugs that caused severe anxiety. In the end, she and her doctors were right: the IUI didn’t work. She conceived on her second round of IVF and now has two children.