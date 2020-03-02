Throwing a wedding is often times one of the most costly things a person will ever do, but it can also be incredibly expensive for those attending, especially when it comes to bachelorette parties. With the introduction of Airbnb, all-inclusive resorts, and the general wedding industrial complex, the cost of celebrating a bride-to-be has skyrocketed. While bachelorette parties used to be a night out, maybe with the price tag of drinks and some entertainment, they have now evolved to be multi-day vacations to tropical destinations with party busses and $200 pool parties. Ahead, real women breakdown the cost of attending bachelorette parties for their nearest and dearest.
Work & Money
21 Feminist Quotes To Post On Instagram This Women's History Month
Around here, every month is Women’s History Month. But March happens to be the official period for celebrating the absolutely vital role women play i